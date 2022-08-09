Home Sports Athletics, Tamberi beats Covid and wins in Hungary – Sport – Other Sports
Sports

Athletics, Tamberi beats Covid and wins in Hungary – Sport – Other Sports

by admin
Athletics, Tamberi beats Covid and wins in Hungary – Sport – Other Sports

Milan, 8 August 2022 – In the first race after Eugene’s fourth place in the World Championship and after recovering from Covid-19 (remedied during the world championship event), Gianmarco Tamberi wins the Gold stage of the Continental Tour in Hungary , in Székesfehérvár. A good signal for the jumper from the Marches, who was looking for comforting answers in view of the European Championships in Munich, which (barring any inconveniences) will see him as the protagonist on the platform for the qualification for the final on Tuesday 16 August, while the final act will go to scene two days later. In Hungary, the Olympic champion beats Tobias Potter , which like him manages to overcome the measure of 2.24, but on the second attempt, while the blue does it without even a mistake, as already happened at 2.14, 2.18 and 2.21. At 2.27 both Tamberi (twice) and the German rival (three times) are wrong. The bearer of the Fiamme Oro, once the certainty of victory has been collected, reserves an attempt at 2.30, little more than sketchy.

Now Montecarlo

Not even the time to rest and enjoy the positive sensations of the Hungarian commitment, that Gimbo will be competing again in the top world circuit of the Diamond League, at the Louis II stadium in Monte Carlo, which will never be any place for the blue ( 2.39 in 2016 and then the crash before Rio de Janeiro). The whole World Cup podium awaits him: gold Mutaz Barshim silver Woo Sanghyeok the bronze Protsenko .

Read also: The Azzurri squad for the European Championships

See also  Lots of laughs and a toast for the new Dinamo

You may also like

Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6,...

Tekken 8 is reality, but the remake theory...

Asian Games dividends in advance to enjoy national...

Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is better and prepares for...

Beijing Guoan is satisfied with the conditions of...

Zarco in pole position Eroico Espargarò: falls, restarts...

The total prize money exceeds 200,000 yuan, and...

Murder in Civitanova, stabbed to death on the...

The 14th Sichuan Games opened in Leshan Wang...

Serena Williams wins after a year, Trevisan out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy