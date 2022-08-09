Milan, 8 August 2022 – In the first race after Eugene’s fourth place in the World Championship and after recovering from Covid-19 (remedied during the world championship event), Gianmarco Tamberi wins the Gold stage of the Continental Tour in Hungary , in Székesfehérvár. A good signal for the jumper from the Marches, who was looking for comforting answers in view of the European Championships in Munich, which (barring any inconveniences) will see him as the protagonist on the platform for the qualification for the final on Tuesday 16 August, while the final act will go to scene two days later. In Hungary, the Olympic champion beats Tobias Potter , which like him manages to overcome the measure of 2.24, but on the second attempt, while the blue does it without even a mistake, as already happened at 2.14, 2.18 and 2.21. At 2.27 both Tamberi (twice) and the German rival (three times) are wrong. The bearer of the Fiamme Oro, once the certainty of victory has been collected, reserves an attempt at 2.30, little more than sketchy.

Now Montecarlo

Not even the time to rest and enjoy the positive sensations of the Hungarian commitment, that Gimbo will be competing again in the top world circuit of the Diamond League, at the Louis II stadium in Monte Carlo, which will never be any place for the blue ( 2.39 in 2016 and then the crash before Rio de Janeiro). The whole World Cup podium awaits him: gold Mutaz Barshim silver Woo Sanghyeok the bronze Protsenko .

