The JFC observatory has drawn up the ranking of the most popular summer mountain and Apennine destinations on our peninsula. Courmayer and Madonna di Campiglio were also on the podium. Auronzo in 15th place

CORTINA. Queen of the summer in the ranking of destinations drawn up by Jfc. Cortina d’Ampezzo, with an overall score of 1,172 votes, is the top list of summer mountain and Apennine destinations drawn up by the Italian Jfc observatory. In second place is the Aosta Valley Courmayeur with 1,144 votes, third step of the podium for the thirty Madonna di Campiglio, with 920 points. There is another from Belluno in the top twenty positions of the podium: Auronzo, with his lake, with Misurina and the Tre Cime, conquers the 15th place.

«Not only in winter, but also in summer, these destinations maintain their leadership position. For this survey we analyzed a total of 16,045 useful votes (only for the first 20 positions of the five categories) », comments Massimo Feruzzi, sole director of Jfc and author of the study.

Jfc then produces individual rankings on rankings on various topics from which it emerges that Courmayeur, followed by Bormio and Bressanone have been indicated as the most “relaxing and peaceful” destinations; Livigno, San Vigilio di Marebbe and Molveno as the most “green” destinations. Furthermore, Italians consider Andalo, Asiago and Canazei the most “family” destinations, while the most “fun” destination is Madonna di Campiglio, followed by Cortina d’Ampezzo and Livigno. Finally, the Italians indicate Cortina d’Ampezzo as the trendiest mountain / Apennine destination, followed by Courmayeur and Madonna di Campiglio.

The general classification: 1 Cortina d’Ampezzo 1.172 – 2 Courmayeur 1.144 – 3 Madonna di Campiglio 920 – 4 Livigno 918 – 5 Canazei 913 – 6 Asiago 901 – 7 Andalo 823 – 8 Moena 813 – 9 Breuil-Cervinia 699 – 10 Molveno 634 – 11 Bormio 631 – 12 San Vigilio di Marebbe 544 – 13 Ponte di Legno 492 – 14 Ortisei 470 – 15 Auronzo di Cadore 384 – 16 Bressanone 382 – 17 Sappada 381 – 18 Roccaraso 322 -19 Pinzolo 239 – 20 Merano 238 – 20 San Martino di Castrozza 238 .