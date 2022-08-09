Original title: Asian Games dividends in advance to enjoy national fitness has become a fashion

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Liang

Often the event venues will only serve the public after major sports events are over. However, for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which has not yet been held, a large number of venues that are prosperous for the event have become a good place for ordinary people to exercise after a meal.

As the sun sets, walking into the Gongshu Canal Sports Park under the night, in addition to the rolling heat wave, there is also the high fitness enthusiasm of the nearby residents. Some people circled the Guofeng runway, some people chased the evening wind on skateboards, and some people danced to the music…

“I come here every night to exercise. I am lucky that the Asian Games venue is built in front of my house, which is convenient for the surrounding people.” Aunt Wang, who lives near the park, said and danced.

“I used to just stroll around in the community, and it didn’t take long. Now there is such a park next to my house, and I have also developed the habit of exercising.” Ms. Hu, who was on the side, continued.

Gongshu Canal Sports Park is located in downtown Hangzhou, surrounded by residential buildings. The park opened to the public at the end of last year. One south and one north, there are two venues. During the walk, the green grass is green and the clear water is surrounded. The park has also quickly become a “Internet celebrity check-in point” for Hangzhou citizens.

“The venues are positioned as an Asian Games park, a sports park, and an open people’s park,” said Han Guoli, deputy commander-in-chief of the Chengzhong Village Reconstruction Project Headquarters in Gongshu District, Hangzhou City. The two major competition venues and supporting training venues are initially planned after the Asian Games. It will be transformed into basketball halls, football fields, tennis courts, badminton halls and other venues suitable for national fitness, so that the masses can share the achievements of the Asian Games construction.

At the beginning of the design of the venue, the concept of “returning the venue to the people” was incorporated into it, allowing the operating unit to intervene in advance to fully consider the functional requirements of the event and post-match, which is very common in the venue construction and renovation of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Center, which is adjacent to the West Lake Scenic Area, has also opened its arms to the public after completing the renovation and upgrading at the beginning of this year…

“For this national fitness activity, all the Huanglong venues are open, including the main stadium, jumping hall, gymnasium and other Asian Games venues, so that more citizens can enjoy the Asian Games dividends.” Shen Jian, deputy director of the Huanglong Sports Center, said that in the context of the postponement of the Asian Games , will coordinate to promote the preparation of the Asian Games and maximize the use of venues to give back to the masses.

On March 31 this year, after nearly 5 years of construction, 56 competition venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games were fully completed and passed the comprehensive acceptance of the event functions. Although the Hangzhou Asian Games was subsequently postponed, the completed venues were not shelved.

According to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, after the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, 56 competition venues and 31 training venues, which have been fully completed in principle and passed the functional acceptance of the event, have been opened to the public since July 1 this year.

As a landmark building of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the “Big and Small Lotus” (Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Tennis Center) attracted many citizens to check in and take pictures before it opened, and more people came to exercise and visit after it opened.

“I used to run along the Qiantang River. The track here is more comfortable than the riverside. The feeling of stepping on it is different. It is not hard, flexible, and it is very comfortable to run.” Old Chen, a marathon enthusiast, said that he spends money almost every day. Time to run. According to statistics, as of July 31, “Big and Small Lotus” had received more than 7,000 reservation orders, with a total reception of about 15,000 people, which shows its popularity.

According to the data provided by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, among the 56 competition venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games, except for golf and chess venues, all of them have been opened to benefit the people.

