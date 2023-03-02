Home Technology Sony wants the PlayStation to have the best version of its games – Gamereactor
Technology

Sony wants the PlayStation to have the best version of its games – Gamereactor

With Game Pass and Sony’s insistence on first-party exclusives, we seem to be moving away from third-party titles littering our gaming calendar. However, third-party games are still a big focus for Sony.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Shawne Benson, PlayStation’s third-party portfolio head and acquirer, said that while exclusives are important, But “the real point – especially with the digital distribution model being more prevalent than past generations – is that there are different types of gameplay.
Despite the many ways to play, Benson outlined that PlayStation’s goal is to make the PS5 or PS VR2 version of the game the “best” way to play. “There’s a lot we can do and then create a marketing story around,” Benson said he discussed how DualSense and 3D audio could help third-party games stand out on the PlayStation. “And that’s where multi-platform game partnerships really focus.

Do you play third-party games on PlayStation, or do you prefer another platform?

