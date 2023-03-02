The latest Trend Micro report formalizes that in the last quarter of last year, Italy was by far the most affected by malware attacks in Europe.

Trend Micro labs are analyzing all of the past year’s data. But a first detail what emerges is that Italy has occupied the top step of the podium in the ranking of the European countries most affected by malware. Especially in the months of April, May, June, July, September, October, November and December: 8 out of 12 months.

Year 2022, malware and Italy

In the last quarter of 2022, Italy was third in the world, preceded only by Japan and the United States. In total, the malware that hit Italy in 2022 was 247,040,439. The data is the result of the analyzes of the Smart Protection NetworkTrend Micro’s global intelligence network that detects and analyzes threats.

It also constantly updates the online database relating to cyber incidents, to block attacks in real time thanks to the best technology available on the market. The Smart Protection Network consists of over 250 million sensors and blocks an average of 65 billion threats annually, with a record 94 billion threats blocked in 2021.