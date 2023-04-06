Sony has always had a very good reputation in the field of headphones, such as the NW-ZX700 series and the NW-A300 series are very well-known. Recently, Sony launched its latest TWS wireless earphones, the WF-C700N, with three-level active noise reduction, wind noise reduction, and IPX4-level waterproofing. It has an eye-catching design that can realize adaptive sound control. It is said that it will automatically switch to the environment mode when it detects that you are waiting at the bus stop, and automatically switch back to the noise reduction mode after getting on the bus.

According to the data, the WF-C700N weighs only 4.6 grams per ear, based on Bluetooth 5.2 (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP), and supports SBC and AAC audio codecs. It supports DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and uses Sony’s original 5mm driver unit, which can still bring strong bass and vocal effects while maintaining a small size. In addition, users can apply EQ settings to suit their taste through Sony Headphones Connect, giving users a better personalized experience. Sony says an OTA update with more pairing features will be coming later this summer.

Visually, it’s the successor to the WF-C500, available in black, white, lavender, and sage, with a capsule-like charging case and an in-ear design with silicone ear tips.

Of course, the new headphones can also enable features such as 360 Reality Audio spatial audio, DSEE sound upgrades, and equalizer fine-tuning through the Headphones Connect app. Each headset is equipped with physical buttons for custom operation.

In terms of battery life, this headset can play music continuously for 7.5 hours when ANC is turned on, and up to 10 hours when ANC is turned off; if it is equipped with a battery case, it will be delayed to 15 hours and 20 hours.

The headphones have been certified by the Bluetooth SIG and are priced at £99.99 / €119.99 / $119.99, with general availability starting April 5. Hong Kong Sony’s official website has been listed, but the price and official listing date have not been announced.