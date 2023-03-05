Home Technology Sony’s new head-mounted device PS VR2 was the first batch to be sold out. He played for 30 minutes but “returned to calm” and quickly sold out the reason | Big community platform | Digital
Sony (Sony) A new generation of headsetsPlayStation VR2(referred to asPS VR2) will be available on February 22nd with a PlayStation 5 (PS5) to play together, and some PS VR2 stores in Taiwan seem to be sold out due to the pre-order relationship, and you will have to wait until March at the earliest to get a chance to get the spot. However, one player quickly sold the “Return to Peace of Mind” after only 30 minutes. He proposed the reason for the resale and expressed that “(the product) is 99.9% new” which aroused heated discussions.

Direct hit/PS VR2 Taiwan is missing!Advance Japanese 3C store “buy stock when you arrive” The price difference exposure may be a gamble on this matter

A netizen wanted to sell the newly purchased PS VR2 in the Facebook group a few days ago, saying that he only used the PS VR2 once for less than half an hour, and did not log in the warranty serial number. Castle demo, I haven’t even started playing, and then I was driven to sleep.” For example, I didn’t buy a TGT2 steering wheel for games at a reasonable price for GT7 VR (Romantic Tour 7 VR mode).

The innovative spherical design of the PS VR2 Sense controller enables precise movements and gestures when held. (Reposted from PlayStation_TW Facebook fan group)

The most critical selling factor is actually that he went camping for a few days early the next morning,“After being baptized by nature, the mind has returned to peace.” Mentioned “Decided to step on the direct-drive steering wheel, and then go straight to the 3080ti to play PC (version) VR racing.”Said that his PS VR2 is “99.9% new” with a complete box and manual, and is willing to sell it for 880 yuan less than the original price, including shipping.

A netizen who bought PS2 VR said, “GT7 VR version is dizzy”, mentioned that playing the game has “full stamina”, “I recovered after lying down for almost an hour”, “I don’t think GT7 should launch a VR2 version ~ it is abandoned It’s a big hit.” It seems to imply that the original Po didn’t buy the game as a correct decision, but there is also the problem of not getting dizzy after playing. Other netizens saw that the original Po wanted to play the PC version of the car, “If you want to play racing VR, I suggest you go straight to the 4090 graphics card, anyway, the heart is overwhelmed. Instead of using the 3080ti, you will get dizzy, it is better to use the 4090 to have the best experience.”, ” Suggested direct drive, racing frame, computer, the budget should be 200,000.”

One sells PlayStation VR2, the key factor is that after going camping,
One sells PlayStation VR2, the key factor is that after going camping, “after the baptism of nature, the mind has returned to peace.” (Reposted from PlayStation_TW Facebook fan group)

