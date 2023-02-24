Sony has been uncharacteristically at CES2023 this year, and has not released any specific TVs, so Sony’s 2023 TV lineup is still a mystery! However, last week, a Chinese YouTuber “accidentally” disclosed the relevant information. Although the video has been removed from the shelves, the most important information has been screenshotted by netizens. According to leaked news, 2023 Sony TVs will come to the L series. As before, LCD TVs are divided into 4 series, namely 80L, 85L, 90L, and 95L, with sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches, while OLED TVs range from 55, The 65-inch and 77-inch A80L, as well as the high-end A95L with QD-OLED technology, mean that new thin-sized 42- and 48-inch OLED models are coming. In terms of miniLED TVs, this year there will be a successor to the X95K, and the top 8K resolution Z9L, with a maximum size of 85 inches. However, the above information is only a rumor, and has not been officially confirmed. Sony will officially release it soon, so you might as well wait a little longer!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”