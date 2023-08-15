Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the successful Ceres-1 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission Ceres-1 is on.

This information is known about the successful launch of Ceres-1:

The last start time window for the Ceres-1 is currently Thursday, August 10th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Ceres-1 is the Galactic Energy. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 95A. A total of 202 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 43 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of Ceres-1?

The Ceres-1 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

7 satellites in a joint launch, details to be announced.

The Ceres-1 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Ceres-1 | 7 satellites at a glance:

RocketCeres-1Full nameCeres-1Launch service providerGalactic EnergyMission name7 satellitesMission typeFlight for geoscientific explorationLaunch time10.08.2023OrbitSun-synchronous orbitStatuslaunched successfullyLandCHNLocationJiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 10.08.2023at 05:23.

