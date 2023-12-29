SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy is ready for the launch of a secret mission of the United States Armed Forces

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set for another launch this Thursday, December 28. Departing from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:07 pm local time, the rocket will be on a mission for the United States Air Force and Space Force, carrying the X-37B space plane of the United States armed forces. The X-37B, often shrouded in mystery and speculation, has attracted attention for its autonomous and reusable characteristics, and its various research missions.

The X-37B has completed six space missions and is set to return to orbit for the seventh time, carrying out important research, including studying the transmission of solar energy from space for use on Earth and experiments with seeds to evaluate the effects of radiation. The cargo and mission details are being kept secret, adding to the intrigue of the upcoming launch.

The launch represents the first time that the Martin and Boeing-built X-37B space plane will be launched using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. This suggests the X-37B could be headed to more distant orbits, potentially toward the Moon or Mars.

Paul Graziani, CEO of COMSPOC, a company specialized in tracking space objects, stated that tracking the X-37B if it moves further into space would be considerably more difficult, and if military forces prefer to keep its trajectory hidden, they could use various methods to conceal it.

The X-37B’s current mission includes a NASA experiment called Seeds-2, which seeks methods to sustain astronauts on deep space missions. It is expected to exceed previous missions in duration, with the X-37B already accumulating over 3,700 days in space on unmanned missions.

The relevance of the Seeds-2 experiment lies in investigating the exposure of plant seeds to space radiation with the aim of developing methodologies for growing food in soilless environments. This is crucial to support the lives of astronauts on long missions, such as those to the Moon or beyond.

In its previous mission, the X-37B spent nearly 909 consecutive days in space, carrying experimental US Navy technologies designed to convert solar energy and transmit it back to Earth. General B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, highlighted the importance of pushing the boundaries of space technology in delivering a statement about the upcoming mission.

The announcement of the current mission was complemented by statements from General B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, who highlighted the importance of what is possible in terms of space technology. The exact date of the ship’s return to Earth has not been disclosed, adding to the mystery and excitement surrounding this upcoming mission.

Share this: Facebook

X

