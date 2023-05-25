Home » Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in Warhammer Skull – Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks
Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in Warhammer Skull – Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks

Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in Warhammer Skull – Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks

This year’s Warhammer Skulls event was definitely full of new announcements, but one of the most unusual was undoubtedly the next title coming from Caged Element.

It’s a free-to-play multiplayer racing shooter called Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks, where players need to choose from a variety of different classes of vehicles and then race their way to victory across a series of maps.

The press release announcing the game added that Speed ​​Freeks is now in open beta on PC, and players can jump in and test the game now. This alpha release will feature 16-player matches, seven unique vehicles, a game mode called Chase Mode, which requires players to capture and defend points around levels (although a second mode called Convoy is expected in the future) , all within the game built into Unreal Engine 5.

Needless to say, if you’ve been looking for a game like Wreckfest or Cel Damage, but wanted some Warhammer flair, be sure to check out Speed ​​Freeks while the alpha is in progress.

There’s no mention of when the Speed ​​Freeks will actually launch, but you can check out the announcement trailer below.

