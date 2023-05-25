Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in Warhammer Skull – Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks

This year’s Warhammer Skulls event was definitely full of new announcements, but one of the most unusual was undoubtedly the next title coming from Caged Element.
It’s a free-to-play multiplayer racing shooter called Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, where players need to choose from a variety of different classes of vehicles and then race their way to victory across a series of maps.
The press release announcing the game added that Speed Freeks is now in open beta on PC, and players can jump in and test the game now. This alpha release will feature 16-player matches, seven unique vehicles, a game mode called Chase Mode, which requires players to capture and defend points around levels (although a second mode called Convoy is expected in the future) , all within the game built into Unreal Engine 5.
Needless to say, if you’ve been looking for a game like Wreckfest or Cel Damage, but wanted some Warhammer flair, be sure to check out Speed Freeks while the alpha is in progress.
There’s no mention of when the Speed Freeks will actually launch, but you can check out the announcement trailer below.