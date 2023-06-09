Special Enterprise / “Monopoly 4 Fun” hits the Switch market and officially launches on July 6! | Business News

“Monopoly 4 Fun” is based on the most well-known “Monopoly 4”, and retains a number of super popular characters and the most classic cross-era gameplay, stock system mechanism and a variety of built-in mini games, etc. , the Switch version will be officially launched on July 6. A comprehensive upgrade of the nostalgic re-imagining style will lead Switch players back to immerse themselves in the vortex of childhood memories of youth and happiness.

All 13 classic characters are recorded together to reminisce about childhood

Since the launch of the first generation of “Monopoly” in 1989, it has been released to the eleventh generation. When home computers in Taiwan were about to become popular, “Monopoly 4” swept the gamers all over Taiwan. Since then, it has occupied the hearts of experienced players. an important position. And “Monopoly 4 Fun”, which is based on “Monopoly 4”, will officially land on Switch on July 6. The game includes Sun Xiaomei, Jin Beibei, A Tubo, Mrs. Qian, Sharon Bass and other well-received classic characters in “Monopoly 4”, and at least 10 maps that can be changed and played. At the same time, the Switch version supports up to 6 people to play together. It is very suitable for summer vacations and holidays. When three or five friends get together and connect to the TV, it is a casual puzzle game that reminisces about happy childhood together!The gods come to the gods to bless the powerful cards and help the gods

In addition to recreating many super-popular classic characters, of course, the memorable local dubbing in Taiwan is also indispensable, such as A Tubo’s “God loves idiots”, Sun Xiaomei’s inspirational shout “A good start is half the success!”, Qian When something good happens to my wife, I will laugh even in my dreams tonight! These are well-known catchphrases that people talk about. The game will use dice rolls to determine the number of steps forward throughout the game, buy land and properties, and buy and sell stocks at will. In addition to more than 40 card props to increase the excitement of the game, you will also encounter lucky gods of wealth on the road, or are unfortunately caught by evil Ghost possession, plus random news events and the design of the magic house, have greatly enhanced the game’s fun level, allowing players who are stepping towards the rich man’s road to have more unknown variables.“Monopoly 4 Fun” Switch digital version officially launched on July 6

Everyone’s common childhood is the joyful memories that Monopoly brought to players all over Taiwan. This time “Monopoly 4 Fun” will be launched in Traditional Chinese, English, and Japanese on the Switch market at the same time, allowing players all over the world to enjoy You can enjoy the fun of fighting wits and courage in “Monopoly 4 Fun”! Add to shopping list now: https://richman.pse.is/5297mp.

“Monopoly 4 Fun” Trailer video link: https://richman.piee.pw/52mscg





