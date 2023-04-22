The giant rocket’s first test flight ends in an explosion

The first test flight of a Starship rocket has come to an abrupt end. But despite the explosion, SpaceX’s attempt was considered a success.

Bild: SpaceX

It was the first time the world‘s largest rocket had left solid ground. The flight was originally supposed to last about an hour and a half. The rocket was planned to fly around almost the entire earth and then plunge into the Pacific after the first rocket stage was dropped over the Gulf of Mexico.

But after a few minutes the adventure was already over. Before the stages could be separated, the rocket broke apart and exploded at an altitude of almost 37 kilometers. A spectacle for millions of viewers who followed the events in the live stream. You can view the recording of the test flight here. The moment of the explosion can be seen from minute 49.

It was just a minor setback for those responsible. “We wanted to make it to the end,” said the space company’s employees. “But we’re glad we’ve made it this far.” They now want to evaluate the data collected and prepare everything for the next test. In the hope that this will be more successful.

The SpaceX Starship has an impressive total length of 120 meters. It was designed so that both spacecraft and rocket can be reused after landing. The test flight was actually supposed to take place on Monday. However, due to problems with a valve, it was postponed to Thursday at short notice.