Professional killer and boxer, two unique looks of Sonia Hussain in Dadal

Sonia Hussain is playing the role of a professional killer in Dadal, a Baloch girl living in Lyari.

Sonia Hussain, who has done one untouchable role after another in her artistic journey, is undoubtedly the most beautiful face of Pakistani showbiz industry who believes in doing little but good work.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Sonia Hussain is gearing up to hit the big screen with her film Dadal.

This film is the story of a Baloch girl from Lyari who is a boxer in front of the world and a target killer behind the scenes. Most of this film has also been shot in Lyari itself.

Sonia Hussain’s detailed interview is a daunting task because the less she does, the less she agrees to interview.

But this time, for the readers of Independent Urdu, we caught him at the music launch of his film and couldn’t deny him.

He barely got a few minutes away from the crowd of people and media, but we talked to him about his untouchable characters.

On a unique role like a boxer, he said that playing such roles is his hobby.

She said that her character is more of a female assassin or a target killer than a boxer, for which she has also fired a pistol, which she had no experience with before but was keen on.

Sonia laughed and said, ‘It’s not supposed to be done, but it’s a lot of fun and I had no idea the pistol was so heavy.’

He said that he had seen a lot of films to play the role of a lady boxer, but his actual role in this film is that of a serial killer.

Sonia Hussain’s character’s name is Haya Baloch and she says that Awa B and others helped her a lot in adopting the Balochi language style and she herself had to work hard.

“But when the Punjabi character is done in the touch button, then the Baloch character will also be done.”

Sonia Hussain said that ‘as an artist, unless you do a role that gives satisfaction to your art, your art is not complete.’

That’s why he believes that ‘Glamourous characters keep happening, a few months ago there was such a character in Touch Button.’

However, Sonia does not fear that she may be typecast.

He said that even in 2014, he played the role of a special girl in the drama Nazoo.

“Films have been made, but maybe people will get a different view of Lyari area of ​​Karachi through this film.”

Most of Sonia Hussain’s film Dadal has been shot in Lyari. He said about this that ‘There are many misconceptions about Lyari, the people there are very good, many great artists have come out of there.’

He added that there is a lot of passion for boxing in Lyari, those people want to make their country famous by working even in torn shoes and gloves and such passion is rarely seen in the country.

Sonia demanded the government of Pakistan to help these people so that the name of Pakistan is known all over the world.

Sonia said that she has always wanted to be recognized as an actress and whatever the role may be, she does not want to do a role just because it is the role of a heroine. That’s why they do very few films, and the drama industry is much bigger if only for recruiting roles.

Sonia said that she is also a feminist, so she wants women to be equal in every field. It shouldn’t just be squeezed and people are throwing money at it.

He said about Dadal that ‘Pakistani cinema is struggling, people are making all kinds of films, but the promise is that this film will feel very different and such work is rare.’

Finally, Sonia Hussain said that after this film, she is doing a role of a firecracker on Eid next year.