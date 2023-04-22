Today semifinals of the Su Cupo.com Cup

Julian Andres Santa

Football Saturday with the traditional competition of the Su Cupo.com Cup, which stands out in the region for having a greater number of former professional players, which is undoubtedly its greatest attraction for the attending public. This is how today the teams that will qualify for the grand final in search of a new title will be known, so the day guarantees a very good game, goals and emotions.

About the semifinals, expressed the director and organizer of the tournament, Marco Antonio Rueda. “First thing in the morning, the visiting teams face each other, from outside, Cartago against Manizales, a nice game at 3 in the afternoon and at 5 at Yeimons Jeans vs El Almacén del Gas, that is to say that we will have a final of one of the Pereira teams against one of the outsiders, we expect great public attendance, the direct elimination phase was intense and emotional, tight matches, one of them was defined by penalties”.

Disputes in the contest

“He is well established in the theme of the striker Wilson ‘El Pájaro’ Woodpecker of Drive Pizza. The least defeated fence is still in force, the four teams have a choice, tight results are expected but that does not mean that we do not have surprises. In the second-hour match, almost five former professionals per team, which guarantees a show”.

The four games in Sol del Olimpo

Adds the director Marco Rueda: “Six million pesos will be received by the champion team, that is, the loot is striking for those who will play this great day. We are sure due to their level, due to the category of the teams, they will generate emotions and expectations that will meet the requirements of those attending Sol del Olimpo”.

Semifinals schedule. Today. Sun of Olympus Court

3:00pm. Drive Pizza Marama vs Multisalud Caldas

5:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs The Gas Warehouse