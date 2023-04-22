Home » Today semifinals of the Su Cupo.com Cup
News

Today semifinals of the Su Cupo.com Cup

by admin
Today semifinals of the Su Cupo.com Cup

Julian Andres Santa

Football Saturday with the traditional competition of the Su Cupo.com Cup, which stands out in the region for having a greater number of former professional players, which is undoubtedly its greatest attraction for the attending public. This is how today the teams that will qualify for the grand final in search of a new title will be known, so the day guarantees a very good game, goals and emotions.

About the semifinals, expressed the director and organizer of the tournament, Marco Antonio Rueda. “First thing in the morning, the visiting teams face each other, from outside, Cartago against Manizales, a nice game at 3 in the afternoon and at 5 at Yeimons Jeans vs El Almacén del Gas, that is to say that we will have a final of one of the Pereira teams against one of the outsiders, we expect great public attendance, the direct elimination phase was intense and emotional, tight matches, one of them was defined by penalties”.

Disputes in the contest

He is well established in the theme of the striker Wilson ‘El Pájaro’ Woodpecker of Drive Pizza. The least defeated fence is still in force, the four teams have a choice, tight results are expected but that does not mean that we do not have surprises. In the second-hour match, almost five former professionals per team, which guarantees a show”.

The four games in Sol del Olimpo

Adds the director Marco Rueda: “Six million pesos will be received by the champion team, that is, the loot is striking for those who will play this great day. We are sure due to their level, due to the category of the teams, they will generate emotions and expectations that will meet the requirements of those attending Sol del Olimpo”.

See also  The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee and the meeting of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) were held. Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting_Southern Network

Semifinals schedule. Today. Sun of Olympus Court

3:00pm. Drive Pizza Marama vs Multisalud Caldas

5:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs The Gas Warehouse

You may also like

Guangxi Daily releases three pictures Dalian Edition focuses...

Corn harvest in danger? – Late sowing of...

Fight between Venezuelan migrants and homeless people causes...

Police are sentenced for the murder of Javier...

Schleswig-Holstein up-to-date: news at a glance | >...

FC promotes mountain biking together with the Centro...

Forum, festival and economy

Female cyclist occupying the right-turn through lane was...

Smart Investor Opinion: Dispute about the DAX: Is...

Silent dialogue with Rafael Cadenas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy