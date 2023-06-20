SPILL | Fully upgraded Technics’ new generation of true wireless flagship headset EAH-AZ80 unveiled in Hong Kong

Among them, the flagship model EAH-AZ80 inherits the technology of the 10,000-yuan in-ear headphone TZ700. It is equipped with a 10mm aluminum alloy diaphragm dynamic coil and a smooth suspension edge (PEEK) structure, which can give full play to high rigidity, low distortion and high-speed sound response. characteristics to achieve high analytical power and a wide frequency range. The internal sound structure of the EAH-AZ80 is designed like a horn, and a dedicated acoustic control chamber (Acoustic Control Chamber) is set behind the unit, which can precisely control the airflow generated during the operation of the unit, so as to achieve an ideal balance between the sound and low frequency. As for the front of the unit, a special tuner (Harmonizer) is also connected. The well-designed space can suppress the frequency interference in the high-frequency range above 5kHz, and the high-frequency output becomes smoother. In addition, Technics also injected Hi-Fi audio technology into the new earphones, adding Direct Mode. The new circuit design allows the signal to bypass the EQ processing when the EQ is turned off, making the sound more pure and transparent. Now the original sound.

