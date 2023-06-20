Assinter, with the Pnrr Italy protagonist in Europe – Health

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 20 – “The digitization of healthcare is one of the focuses of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The birth of the Electronic Health Record brings with it many opportunities for citizens, also in light of the so-called ‘dematerialisation’ of documents , digital access to prescriptions and exams, a trend accelerated by Covid. However, balancing this transformation with data privacy is necessary”.



This was recalled by Giacomo Di Federico, professor of the Department of Legal Sciences of the University of Bologna, during the new stage of the Assinter Academy, the training course wanted by the association of in-house ICT public companies for the digital transformation of the public administration.



During the appointment “Privacy protection, data security and Pnrr as a guarantee for citizens”, the professor underlined: “The novelty of the Dossier fits into a broader European framework, where there is a Community proposal, on the European data space healthcare, which aims to improve access to services, promoting the free flow of information throughout Europe. This means creating a dedicated infrastructure, a platform that countries can use to upload information and make it usable”. In this scenario, Italy can play a leading role. “With the Pnrr, our country has shown a fundamental attention to the themes of innovation, especially in the field of health” the words of Giorgio Ventre, of the Federico II University of Naples.



“We need to look at a global perspective but without forgetting the individual players who will make the planning of the Plan possible. Collaboration between universities, companies, associations and public administrations can be the distinctive element for supporting valuable innovation”. Donato Limone, former professor of legal information technology at Unitelma Sapienza, expressed his thoughts on how digitization and privacy can be ensured, at national and European level, only with the creation of services which, from the outset, adopt data protection as an element constitutive. “Simplification is the engine that must drive any large-scale initiative. The Pnrr like the Electronic Health Record must avoid duplicating the data, otherwise the risk is to create procedures that add to the existing ones, creating a digitization that is not very useful, the end to itself”. (HANDLE).



