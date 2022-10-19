Home Technology Splinter Cell Remake game director has left Ubisoft – Splinter Cell Remake
Splinter Cell Remake game director has left Ubisoft – Splinter Cell Remake

by admin
Splinter Cell Remake game director has left Ubisoft – Splinter Cell Remake

The head of the Splinter Cell remake, David Greville, has officially left Ubisoft. Grivel is considered a veteran of the company, and after 11 years there, he announced his departure as a developer in a LinkedIn role, where he talked about the projects he took on during his time at Ubisoft.

In the article, Greville noted that he worked on Ghost Recon Future Soldiers at Ubisoft Paris, and Splinter Cell, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry 5, Splinter Cell, and Ubisoft Toronto. Far Cry 6, and finally Splinter Cell Remake.

Grivel said: “11 years is a long time and it’s almost impossible to sum it up in one article, but I must say, I’m lucky. I’ve been lucky enough to work with so many great people. Made a lot of friends,” added shortly after Dao, “I’ve had the opportunity to work on a lot of the franchises that I love as a gamer.

As for what’s next for the former game director, he added at the end of the post, “Please stay tuned” , to learn more about where he’s going. It’s yet to be announced as to who will succeed Grevell as game director in Splinter Cell Remake.

