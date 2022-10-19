Dress up The resumption of activities after the years of the pandemic also involves entertainment. An example of this is the decision of the Kinetika group, which manages the structure, to devote much attention to the pastimes of the guests of the Tina Residence in Vestignè.

A Sunday at the stadium is just one of the possible weekend activities, as happened on October 9th. After the tandem rides it was the turn, for four guests of the Vestignè residence, to play at the Grande Torino stadium in the Piedmontese capital. To tell it is the same management: «Some guests of the structure were given the opportunity to attend the Turin-Empoli match in the prestigious Sky box owned by the company – they say from Residenza Tina. – The director Angelo Vazzana, assisted by the educator Danilo Saccotelli, accompanied four guests of the structure, who enjoyed a day of high-level sports and socialization under the welcoming and cordial supervision of Amedeo Berdusco, representing the company Kinetika Srl. These sporting initiatives are becoming a trademark of the residence ».

The educator Saccotelli also confirms this: «With this idea our director wanted to bring beauty into a moment that is not positive. In the residence there are different guests, from geriatric ones to those with problems of social loneliness, and we try to help everyone with care and dignity, with outings, workshops, runs with educators and many other activities, not just sports. The day at the stadium, the first of a series, was a wonderful experience for our guests. Among them there was also Mrs. Rosanna, who is about to reach 80 and has lived a day out of the ordinary because for her it was the first time outside the borders of the country ».

A special welcome was reserved for the guests of Residenza Tina: «It was a very comfortable situation: they were looked after by stewards and hostesses, with lunch served in the lounge of the Sky box – continues the educator. – The most important thing is that, despite the context outside our schemes, the welcome and inclusion of this day made our guests happy ».

Sport helps to socialize and that is why it is one of the sectors on which the management of the residence focuses a lot. With the social promotion association 160Cm, which on Saturday 15 promoted the 160Bike race from Bairo to Castellamonte focused on the pathology of multiple sclerosis and which took place aboard a hand-bike, a sort of twinning was born. The association, in fact, will visit the guests of the Vestignè structure to let them test the hand-bikes. –