Covid in Fvg: 1,983 new infections and 4 deaths, 8 people in intensive care
Covid in Fvg: 1,983 new infections and 4 deaths, 8 people in intensive care

Covid in Fvg: 1,983 new infections and 4 deaths, 8 people in intensive care

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,983 new cases of coronavirus positivity, which emerged from the 8,446 tests and swabs processed. In detail, the regional bulletin on Covid on Thursday 21 July reports that out of 2,594 molecular swabs, 410 new infections were detected, in addition to the 1,573 new cases highlighted by the 5,872 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 289. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 1 in Trieste; 1 in Udine; 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,209: 1,298 in Trieste, 2,437 in Udine, 991 in Pordenone and 483 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 438,954 people have been positive.

