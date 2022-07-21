Home Health Dentist sets fire to the gym and the ex-studio: convicted
Dentist sets fire to the gym and the ex-studio: convicted

They were both on trial and both were convicted. 7 years and 8 months for him, a 67-year-old dentist; 6 years and 4 months for her, 64 years old retired. Both were on the stand with the accusation of having started two fires in a complex in Buccinasco, in the Milanese area, which housed a gym on the ground floor and a pilates center on the upper floor. The events, in detail, took place between May and June 2021.

The sentence, which came at the end of a trial with an abbreviated procedure, was issued by the investigating judge of Milan Livio Cristofaro following an investigation by the carabinieri and coordinated by the prosecutor Marina Petruzzella (who had asked for sentences of 12 years).

Both fires, according to what was reconstructed by the investigations, were allegedly started out of jealousy and revenge against the owner of the center who, as reported in the investigation papers, would have had a relationship with the dentist. Not only that, for years the new partner of the professional would have considered the woman “her as her rival” of her.

The owner of the center and her husbands, assisted as civil parties by the lawyer Armando Simbari, obtained provisional compensation from the defendants for about 78 thousand euros. A provisional payment of 100 thousand euros was also recognized to the insurance company.

