Home Health Rocket League and Nike Collaborate – Rocket League – Gamereactor
Health

Rocket League and Nike Collaborate – Rocket League – Gamereactor

by admin
Rocket League and Nike Collaborate – Rocket League – Gamereactor

Since Rocket League is loosely based on football, it makes sense that Psyonix is ​​now announcing a partnership with Nike, or more specifically their shoe, the Air Zoom Mercurial.This renders a set of “Realistic Nike Flyknit Texture” new decals to make the car look like fabric.

Psyonix and Nike added that it “It doesn’t actually increase the traction in the game, but you can imagine the grip of the advanced placebo technologythe following is what 1100 credits will give you:

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial bundle：

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Pink Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Green Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Yellow Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Wheels

There’s also a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner that you can get for free in the item store. will you get these? Check it out in the trailer below.

See also  At the Eurovision song contest Vodafone "teleports" Cattelan

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy