Since Rocket League is loosely based on football, it makes sense that Psyonix is ​​now announcing a partnership with Nike, or more specifically their shoe, the Air Zoom Mercurial.This renders a set of “Realistic Nike Flyknit Texture” new decals to make the car look like fabric.

Psyonix and Nike added that it “It doesn’t actually increase the traction in the game, but you can imagine the grip of the advanced placebo technology“the following is what 1100 credits will give you:

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial bundle：



Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Pink Decal

Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Green Decal

Nike Air Zoom Mercury – Yellow Decal

Nike Air Zoom Wheels

There’s also a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner that you can get for free in the item store. will you get these? Check it out in the trailer below.