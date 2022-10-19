Xi Jinping made a one-hour and 45-minute report at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Why did he tout the three biggest practical failures of his administration as “major achievements” in the report? What kind of great despair does the CCP reveal in the report? Why do the final results and future trends of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China increase huge uncertainty? Mr. Jiang Feng, a self-media person, made his interpretation.

He’s a disaster

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened on the 16th. Amid all kinds of unsubstantiated political rumors and all kinds of real and visible anger and dissatisfaction from officials to the people, Xi Jinping still walked up to the rostrum with confidence and accepted all members of the presidium, including members of the presidium. The warm welcome of more than 2,200 CCP representatives.

Li Ruihuan, a former member of the Standing Committee and a former secretary of Tianjin, who was a carpenter, was obviously very dissatisfied with Xi Jinping, who took Mao Zedong as his teacher, even though he presided over the project of the Mao Zedong Memorial Hall. Clothes” minister.

Li Ruihuan chose to use indifference instead of applause (picture: video screenshot)

Do you still remember the person who signed and posted that Xi Jinping was “a clown who insisted on being the emperor even after stripping his clothes”? Yes, Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years in prison for saying this.

Ren Zhiqiang signed a document in March 2020 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison (picture: video screenshot)

It seems that the naked clown he said has become a reality, but the emperor’s position will not be finalized until the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, which is October 23. What’s even more unsure is that this person who doesn’t wear clothes even becomes an emperor. With the 102-day reign of Yuan Shikai, the Hongxian Emperor of the Chinese Empire, who is more short-lived? Hard to say.

However, the shameless flattery and Confucianism that permeated the warm applause of the audience made people feel extremely desperate. In addition to the mainland city square, there has been a red-hot TV scene of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It even appeared in the wedding hall of the common people, in the restaurant where people gather for dinner on weekends, staring at young people exchanging wedding rings, watching. With the dishes that people put into their bowls… A huge shadow and depression shrouded the land.

In China, people have never cared about such uninspired and lengthy speeches by leaders, but this time, too many people are paying attention, and everyone wants to capture even a little bit of change in just a few words, and see that a little bit can change Helpless, miserable, repressed hope for the status quo. But people were almost desperate, and there was no light in that report. But will even a little light keep you attached to the darkness?

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the mid-term elections in the United States are all in the process of transferring power, or continuation or switching. The only difference is that the CCP’s right to choose is in the hands of themselves or even a few people. From 1949 to 1989, there was no peaceful transfer of power. this problem. No matter how hated Xi Jinping is, he is also helpless to a certain extent. He is almost fighting for his own life and even his family’s life. Going up and staying alive, the price is a disaster for the country; down, being liquidated, the price is still the country. disaster. If loyal ministers and commoners still praise the emperor’s new clothes, and the system of scolding in his heart and applauding still exists, the emperor will walk down bare buttocks, the shame will increase, and the country will go to despair through lies.

U.S. midterm elections are likely to change the parliamentary majority and let the Congress control the White House

Look at the United States again, in 2020, the constitutional system has collapsed and democratic elections have been desecrated. This has been foreshadowed by the founding father, Washington said when he took office as the first president of the United States: “The most important pillars of all political prosperity are morality and religion. If anyone calls himself a patriot, he will destroy this. The words of the two pillars are just empty words; we cannot expect national morality to be sustainable without the principle of religious belief.”

Washington, the first president of the United States (Image: Video Screenshot)

But the openness and transparency of the democratic system allows the public to see the country’s problems. What’s more important is that in the United States, if you talk about the people rashly, it is often regarded as hate speech. It’s okay to talk about the central government. It is the right way to talk about the central government. this situation. Now that the various policies of the White House are very bad, the mid-term elections are likely to change the majority party in the Congress, allowing the Congress to constrain the White House and the President politically.

When it comes to the problem of the United States, here I think of my friends asking me how to survive in troubled times for a long time. We mentioned Washington, revive social morality, and return to tradition. This is the key. If you don’t do that, the country will not be able to keep it.

Xi Jinping’s physical condition adds huge uncertainty to the final result and future direction of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xi Jinping’s speech at the 20th National Congress has attracted more attention, but it is not easy to understand the true meaning of the speech, because the CCP is good at covering up facts with lies. In addition, why do I disagree with some of the statements, saying that this is over, and Xi Jinping’s policies are going to be played again. So what kind of despair did Xi Jinping reveal in his speech? I’ll talk about it.

First of all, everyone should pay attention to a detail: after the opening ceremony, the media reporters who interviewed the conference received the full text of the 20th National Congress report in paper version, with a total of 72 pages. The paper version of the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017 had a total of 68 pages. At that time, Xi Jinping read out the entire report, which lasted nearly three hours. This time there is more content, but Xi Jinping only read it for one hour and 45 minutes.

The political resistance encountered at the 20th National Congress is much greater than that at the 19th National Congress. As Xi Jinping, who has always attached great importance to brushing up his political presence, at a moment when his long-term political goals have basically been achieved, how can he easily give up his usual instructions to the whole party? Orientation opportunities? The only explanation is that the body can’t take it anymore. Judging from the CCTV footage, the apparently frail and out-of-shape appearance is a very bad omen for Xi himself. Deliberately compressing important speeches is obviously a helpless move. This adds enormous uncertainty to the final outcome and future direction of the 20th Congress.

Why does Xi Jinping tout the three biggest practical failures as “major achievements”?

Returning to Xi Jinping’s speech itself, he emphasized three things at the beginning: “major achievements” in fighting the epidemic, promoting the situation in Hong Kong from chaos to governance, and in the anti-separatist struggle against the “Taiwan independence” forces. And these three points are precisely the biggest realistic failures that Xi Jinping has experienced in the past five years in power. Why put self-bragging in the most conspicuous place? This is really not someone else bragging about him, because we know that Xi Jinping personally served as the leader of the drafting team for the report of the 20th National Congress. He is very clear that these three failures are the key points of the high-level party’s questioning and accusations against him, so he must describe the serious mistakes as “great victories” in order to protect his political fundamentals.

Therefore, the Chinese people’s pure hope to see that the strict new crown virus control policy may be relaxed after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was simply and rudely dispelled by Xi Jinping. Life comes first”.

As for Hong Kong, the conclusion people have come to is that Xi Jinping has dismissed people’s accusations that the National Security Law has had a major disaster impact on people’s livelihood in Hong Kong. He emphasized that national security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and alluded to Hong Kong’s current imperfect system. . We know that Hong Kong has temporarily shelved local regulations such as “Article 23” as a supplement to the National Security Law. The South China Morning Post said that Beijing heavyweights said that Xi Jinping admitted that he was pushing Hong Kong to implement “Article 23” to supplement Beijing’s laws. At the same time, the government may be willing to prioritize livelihood issues. It seems that the expectations of the people will also be shattered. That is to say, Xi Jinping’s focus on Hong Kong will be higher than people’s livelihood, and he will not give Hong Kong any opportunity to recover development in accordance with market laws. The central control will definitely become heavier and heavier.

As for Taiwan, Xi Jinping reiterated that “the Chinese government will never promise to give up the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue” and “reserve the option of taking all necessary measures”, saying that this is aimed at “interference by external forces and a very small number of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists and their Divisive Activities”. He said: “The complete reunification of the motherland must be realized and it will be realized!” His speech attracted warm applause from the audience.

So far, people have clearly seen that if Xi Jinping is re-elected, the military solution of the Taiwan issue will become a major option, and the sense of reality will be stronger.

A “clearing” that locks up the people of the whole country, causes huge secondary disasters, and leads to the destruction of countless families will be said to be a war that will continue to be fought “for the lives of the people”. Just such a leader, no matter what. Mao Zedong’s idea of ​​fighting the Korean War, the possibility of attacking Taiwan regardless of all opposition and resistance within the party and the country, is rapidly increasing. Because it was put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and more than 2,000 party members agreed, then one of the CCP’s political tasks was regarded as its own political commitment, which must be realized.

This is the most desperate expression in Xi Jinping’s report, and of course it is expected. As long as Xi Jinping is re-elected, he will continue to do things to maintain his political fundamentals.

The word exposed that Xi and the CCP have no future

In Xi Jinping’s confident report, we can still read his personal and even the entire party’s desperation.

For the first time, a term appeared in the report, called “Chinese-style modernization.” Just like “Chinese-style democracy” and “Chinese-style logic”, one-party dictatorships want to tell the world that they are democratic, and the brazen cries of “the Cultural Revolution is good, and it is good is good” is called logic.

“Chinese-style democracy” means no democracy and is anti-democracy; “Chinese-style logic” means no logic and anti-logic; similarly, “Chinese-style modernization”, when we first see this new word Got it: Xi Jinping’s next term, China will be far from modernization, even anti-modernization. This is the most shameless report of this report, and it also most exposes the essence of the CCP and the future without a future.

Less than a week before Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, U.S. President Joe Biden released his long-awaited “national security strategy,” which identified China‘s primacy of the threat to U.S. national security and the world. But in the tradition of long speeches by Chinese leaders at public meetings, Xi did not mention the United States or Russia’s defeat in the invasion of Ukraine. But this one word, “Chinese-style modernization”, has exposed the self-confidence of Xi Jinping, who is full of self-confidence on the surface, and made the CCP be eliminated from the civilized world in the real reality, and the frustration of returning to a closed country is exposed.

The CCP is most afraid of the tide of protests that people walk on the flyover and take to the streets

Of course, reading and understanding Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is not on the field, but off the field.

The unobservable undercurrents and bloodshed within the party are exposed through their own documents, party propaganda tools, and military media. In the past period of time, I have been working hard to expose them, and more importantly, the folks. Peng Zaizhou’s cry and two slogans on the “Sitong Bridge” have stirred and awakened the remaining part of this indifferent and cowardly society. bloody. The rapid emergence of the profession of “bridge watcher” in Chinese society just reflects the CCP’s fear of the tide of surging people walking on the bridge and on the streets. It is said that anti-Xi and anti-Communist slogans have also appeared in toilets all over the country. Do you still need to watch the toilet?

Toilet slogan (Image: Video screenshot)

Then there are anti-Xi and anti-communist slogans on campuses, shopping malls, and city squares. How many of them can be so exhausted to guard?

It is said that Li Ruihuan did not applaud when Xi Jinping came to the stage to speak, but when he stepped down, the old man suddenly started to applaud. Old man’s political humor, or an omen? We don’t know.

