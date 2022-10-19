Johnson & Johnson announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with better than expected profits. The stock rises in the premarket on Wall Street by approximately 1.6%.

To be precise, EPS – earnings per share -, while falling 1.9% to $ 2.55, compared to $ 2.49 for the same period in 2021, beat expectations by $ 2.49 per share.

Net income fell 21.6% overall from $ 4.458 billion in the third quarter of last year to $ 3.667 billion.

Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% to $ 23.791 billion, from $ 23.338 billion previously.

The US multinational, known for various products ranging from personal care to the Covid-19 vaccine, is doing better than the market, with the stock having limited damage since the beginning of the year to -2.6%.