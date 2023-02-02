Spratun 3 Super Squid House (イカス屋台) will appear at the 2023 Taipei International Game Show (Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Floor) from February 02 (Thursday) to February 05 (Sunday). All players are welcome! Stand up and sit in front of the squid-shaped roof, and experience the exciting and interesting 4 vs 4 land battle in “Splash 3”!

“Nintendo Switch Sports” is also exhibited at this video game exhibition. Players can experience the fun of sports anytime, anywhere by waving the Joy–Con.

Taipei Game Show limited sales plan※1

Option One※2

• Nintendo Switch (OLED model)

• Plus “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

• Plus a “Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda”

Original price 14,060, Taipei Game Show The limited price of the venue is 11,980 yuan

Option II※2

• Nintendo Switch “Nintendo Switch Sports” console bundle

(Contains a Nintendo Switch console, a piece of “Nintendo Switch Sports” game software, and a leg strap)

• Add one designated Nintendo Switch game (choose one from eight)

• An additional “Happy Holidays limited backpack and limited carry-on bag” each.

The original price is 11,760 yuan, and the limited price at the Taipei Game Show is 9,980 yuan

“Happy Holidays Limited Backpack and Limited Carry Bag”

※The above-mentioned plans are limited in quantity and will be sold out.

※2 Venue-limited sales plan, provided by “Zhanqi International” and “Game Leisure Hall”

2023 Taipei Game Show limited addition, exclusive gift for players

Every player who comes to the booth to experience the game will be able to get a 2023 Taipei Game Show exclusive “Splash 3” sticker (a total of six styles, given at random, while stocks last). Squid-shaped house (イカス屋台) Every player who experiences “Spratune 3” can also get a “Spratun 3 limited group fan” (a total of six types, given randomly, while supplies last).