Square Enix Announces Release Date and 100 Hours of Gameplay for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix has finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated second installment of “FF7 Remake” titled “FF7 Rebirth.” The announcement was made during Sony’s “State of Play” event. Along with the release date, the game director Naoki Hamaguchi shared some exciting information about the game in an open letter.

According to Hamaguchi, “FF7 Rebirth” will feature a whopping 100 hours of gameplay, making it a truly immersive experience for players. The game will continue the plot from the 1997 version until the “Forgotten City” and will also introduce original content that connects with the previous game. The story will begin with the protagonist, Cloud, leaving the Mako city of Midgar and venturing into the unknown wilderness beyond the Wall of Destiny.

The game will also delve into the aftermath of the first Shinra warrior Zack’s escape from death. He encounters a strange crack in the sky and joins forces with Cloud, who has been poisoned by Mako. Meanwhile, the new force called the “Anti-Shinra Liaison,” led by the Wutai Provisional Government, declares war. People in black cloaks carry the body of the disaster “Jenova,” and the guardian “Weapon” awakens to protect the planet from this crisis. However, the return of an old enemy, Sephiroth, sets in motion a series of events that intertwine destinies and create new developments.

Square Enix has already confirmed that the physical version of “FF7 Rebirth” will come with two Blu-rays, indicating the sheer scale of the game. With the inclusion of 100 hours of gameplay, it seems that players will have plenty of content to explore and enjoy.

The producer of “FF7 Rebirth,” Kitase Yoshinori, announced that the game will be released on February 29, 2024. He also revealed that the project will launch a trilogy, and this second installment will take players on a journey through a vast world. Yoshinori emphasized the enhanced fun and drama in the game, making it a worthwhile experience even for those who have never played a “FINAL FANTASY” game before.

Director Naoki Hamaguchi expressed his excitement about the upcoming release after four years of hard work. He highlighted the expansive open-world elements in “FF7 Rebirth” and the additional original stories, mini-games, and powerful enemies that await players. Hamaguchi invites everyone to experience the new game for themselves.

Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura mentioned that while “FF7 Rebirth” is the second installment in the trilogy, it marks the beginning of the journey to the halfway point of the original game’s story arc. Nomura explained that this game includes rich elements and reflects player feedback from the previous installment. He also teased the curiosity of players regarding the fate of the characters.

“FF7 Rebirth” for the PS5 is set to be released on February 29, 2024. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a captivating and immersive gameplay experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

