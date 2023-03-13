Home Technology STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl devs ask fans to ignore leaks – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Technology

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl devs ask fans to ignore leaks – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

by admin
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl devs ask fans to ignore leaks – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World is looking to release its highly anticipated survival shooter
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl this year. While many are very excited about how the game will look, GSC Game World recently issued a statement highlighting the constant harassment it has received.

recently,”The statement begins.“Our employees’ collective image app accounts were hacked…[駭客]Threats to use the obtained data for extortion and intimidation.

GSC Game World went on to say that the team has been subjected to similar cyber-attacks for over a year, including extortion, aggressive behavior, hacking and more.However, GSC Game World claims that the extortion attempt “Completely in vain”,Because it has been through worse because of the war in Ukraine.

The final part of the statement asks players not to check out any leaks that these ongoing cyberattacks may bring, as they may temper expectations given that they are likely to be from an earlier version of the game.

Are you looking forward to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl?

See also  Homemade a long battery life Laptop, fully charged can be used for 2 years- Qooah

You may also like

Viennese startup Vulva Shop transforms into online community...

Mettler-Toledo offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a virtual insight into...

Chrome 111 starts to support single-page application view...

Greentech boom: Bosch thermotechnology breaks records

Crime Boss: Rockay City Coming to Consoles in...

What does Apple do better than the rest?

Dead Island 2: Hands-on Trailer for Dambuster’s Zombie-Slaying...

With “green surveillance” out of the climate crisis?

Microsoft launched a green Xbox wireless controller called...

New Oppo Find N2 (Flip) is official

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy