Ukrainian developer GSC Game World is looking to release its highly anticipated survival shooter

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl this year. While many are very excited about how the game will look, GSC Game World recently issued a statement highlighting the constant harassment it has received.

recently,”The statement begins.“Our employees’ collective image app accounts were hacked…[駭客]Threats to use the obtained data for extortion and intimidation.

GSC Game World went on to say that the team has been subjected to similar cyber-attacks for over a year, including extortion, aggressive behavior, hacking and more.However, GSC Game World claims that the extortion attempt “Completely in vain”,Because it has been through worse because of the war in Ukraine.

The final part of the statement asks players not to check out any leaks that these ongoing cyberattacks may bring, as they may temper expectations given that they are likely to be from an earlier version of the game.

