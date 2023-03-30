Although it is a distant memory 18 years ago, when it comes to “Resident Evil 4 (RE: 4)” (Resident Evil 4; RE: 4), one of the most famous monsters in the original work in 2005, the lake monster must be in the hearts of old players at that time. Now that the remake is launched, Capcom will also move the easter eggs of the original work to 2023, and many old players are taking advantage of the situation to promote a wave of easter eggs to new players: encouraging novices to shoot at the lake.

In the plot of Chapter 4 of the remake of “Evil Castle 4”, in order to obtain the key to open the church, Leon must take a boat across the lake area, where he will encounter the classic “Lake Monster” BOSS battle. However, on the day of the game’s release, it seems that some original players have already “tricked” novices in the Steam comment area, claiming that shooting into the lake will get new clothes.

With 6,800 affirmations so far, 5,000 of which have been marked as worthy of reference, the review seems highly credible at first glance.

Fans of the original, though, know what’s coming next.

Yes, the water monster would rush out of the water and swallow Leon in one gulp.

This easter egg already existed in the original game in 2005. It was so popular that the HD remake had its own trophy achievement, “Do Not Shoot the Water!”.

Judging from past reference pictures, it is clear that the previous version of the water monster was more ferocious.

Although the remake of “Evil Castle 4” was released, some old fans could not accept it because Ida’s personal action plot and a certain BOSS battle had not yet been added, but objectively speaking, Capcom has made great efforts to “Evil Castle 4” in recent years. The remake of the “Fortress” series is not a one-to-one remake of the prototype, but more like a reinterpretation, while adding some new elements.

Therefore, when “Evil Castle 4” was launched, many overseas players released a bunch of experimental videos, including some about the monsters in the lake. Some people tried to kill the villagers when they abandoned their bodies in the lake. What will happen, the result is also unexpected.

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” was launched on March 24, and received overwhelming praise on the first day of Steam listing. If PC players want to install interesting mods, they can go to the Nexusmods forum for reference.