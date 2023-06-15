Home » Steam just got a major UI overhaul – Gamereactor
Steam just got a major UI overhaul – Gamereactor

Steam just announced some big changes to its desktop UI. Numerous improvements have been made to the client, in-game overlays, and many of these features have also been brought to Steam Deck.

The updated UI is probably the first thing you’ll notice and while it’s not unrecognizable it’s still a nice improvement with a cleaner menu and better notifications that can be customized so you can see Want to see content more often.

There are some serious changes to the overlays in the game, though. It no longer looks rather stuttery, as if it’s providing an awkward gray filter on your screen. It appears to pop up quickly, allowing you to place game overviews, desktop browsers, and more wherever you see fit.

Plus, there’s the new note-taking feature, which will be great for those of you who play puzzle games, mystery games, and just about anything that requires you to jot something down so you don’t forget them.There are many other changes implemented in this new update, so if you want more details, check out the Steam Official website.

