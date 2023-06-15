Diabetes, vaccination recommended for children and adults

CREMONA – In Italy more than 3,200,000 people are affected by diabetes; the prevalence increases with age and it is estimated that after the age of 65 approximately 12% of the population is diabetic. They occur in diabetics increased exposure to infections and increased frequency of complicationsThis is why vaccination is one of the essential prevention principals. “The diabetic subject is particularly susceptible to contracting infections due to a decrease in the functionality of the immune system – he declares Cecilia Donzelli, Director of the Preventive Medicine Structure in the ATS Communities –. Hence the recommendation for adult and pediatric patients to access vaccination as an effective and safe method capable of preventing many infectious diseases and their complications. Vaccinations appear to be the interventions with the best cost/effectiveness ratio, with individual and collective health gains. To receive advice and clarifications in this regard, as always, we invite you to contact your trusted doctor “.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how people with chronic conditions, including diabetes, are more prone to complications from SARSCoV2so that on several occasions there has been talk of syndemia, or the iteration between two or more epidemic pathologies that has serious repercussions on the population and the health system – he continues Louis Vezzosi, Medical Director of the Infectious Disease Prevention Structure of ATS -. Also for this reason, collaboration and synergy between general practitioners, family paediatricians, specialists, associations, ASST and ATS is essential, to guarantee an adequate vaccination offer for diabetic patients”.

As he points out Antonella LaioloHead of the Vaccination Structure of the Asst of Cremona, “Vaccinations are an important prevention tool in case of chronic diseases such as diabetes, the prevalence of which reaches 21% among people over 75 years of age. This disease is characterized by a high risk of contracting infections and a higher frequency of complications, hospitalization and mortality (four times higher than in the general population). The reasons are many and related to the diabetic condition, which involves a deficit of white blood cell function, depression of the antioxidant system and altered lung function. Luckily the disease does not lead to an alteration of the antibody immunity, therefore the vaccines work perfectly in the diabetic patient.”

“Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people in Italy, about 7,000 in the Crema area alone” he adds Edward Premoli, responsible for vaccinations for Asst Crema. “People with this condition often have a greater susceptibility to infections and run a higher risk of complications”. This is why “vaccinations, against the most common major infectious diseases preventable with vaccines, are extremely important. I therefore strongly invite all diabetic patients in the area to take advantage of this possibility”.

Vaccines strongly recommended and free in case of diabetes

Adults

ANTI-PNEUMOCOCCUS against complications from pneumococcal disease (pneumonia, sinusitis, otitis, …)

against complications from pneumococcal disease (pneumonia, sinusitis, otitis, …) ANTI-ZOSTER against the fire of st. Anthony

against the fire of st. Anthony ANTI-FLU

As for the whole population, adequate vaccination protection must be maintained for TETANUS and for MEASLES – MUMPS – RUBELLA and CHICKENPOX

and for ANTI-EPATITE B

ANTI-COVID

ANTI-MENINGOCOCCA against meningitis (currently free for patients with type 1 diabetes)

Children

ALL CHILDHOOD AND ADOLESCENT VACCINATIONS including meningococcal vaccinations B, C, and ACWY

including meningococcal vaccinations B, C, and ACWY ANTI-PNEUMOCOCCUS against complications from pneumococcal disease (pneumonia, sinusitis, otitis, …)

against complications from pneumococcal disease (pneumonia, sinusitis, otitis, …) ANTI-FLU

ANTI-COVID

