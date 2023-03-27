The 2005 classic remake of Capcom’s masterpiece “Resident Evil 4 (RE4)” (Resident Evil 4; RE4) can be regarded as the most anticipated masterpiece since the remake of the series, because it is not just a single-riding savior Leon’s chest muscles are so big, and even the president’s daughter Ashley is really big. These are all modeled and realized in response to the expectations of the player community, including Thomas and Friends in the meme.

As early as the beginning of the “RE4” trial version, the model modification community has released various Mod shapes of Lyon, including CJ of the “GTA” series or Keanu Levi of “Defense Mission”, and even Lyon’s naked body Mods are available.

However, what players are looking forward to is naturally the regular mod changes of the series. Thomas and Friends usually find a suitable BOSS to replace the mods, but when it comes to “Evil Castle 4”, old players will naturally think of the The master of the middle, the giant eel, is very suitable to be changed into a small train (the change is even a little scary).

Another module that is highly anticipated by players is naturally the “King’s New Clothes” in the gentleman’s field, which is the 4th generation heroine Ashley.

In NexusMod, some developers have begun to modify Ashley’s clothes. At the same time, some people have deliberately replaced the face model in the game with the early version of Ashley in 2005 for players who want to relive that feeling.

Of course, the gentlemen would like to see Ashley with fewer clothes, because Ashley’s proud bust has also become a topic of discussion in this work.

In fact, last year, Capcom disclosed that Ashley’s face model was from Dutch model Ella Freya, but after the game was released, Ashley’s body model was made by another person, but a coser live host who currently lives in Japan. “Sophie”. With the official release of the game, she also released the cosplay photos of Ashley she played.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has released today! Now I can tell you that I am the BODY capture model for Ashley Graham!! 🫶 I’m so happy to be even a very small part of a game that means so much to people! I’m looking forward to enjoying it for the first time myself. #RE4 pic.twitter.com/5j5Ipbbgmn — PeachMilky 🌸 Cosplay (@PeachMilky_) March 24, 2023

And the Ashley gentleman module has naturally become the focus of overseas modding forums. At present, some people have made black underwear modules, and other nude modules have been released on certain content platforms that require sponsorship to watch.

With the addition of AI drawing technology, some overseas players have also used StableDiffusion to modify pictures, resulting in Ashley’s King’s New Clothes picture.

Although it is not a mod that can be applied to the game, it can be seen that AI seems to be able to easily complete the modification of 3D graphics, which has amazed many gentlemen.

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” was launched on March 24. If PC players want to install interesting mods, they can go to the Nexusmods forum for reference.