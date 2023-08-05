Straight lines are no longer possible

Apple doesn’t like it when third parties do the repairs. What is new, however, is that Apple deliberately restricts the functionality of iPads when the display is replaced. Straight lines can no longer be drawn with the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple makes it difficult to replace the display of iPads

Apple forces independent workshops to use original parts for repairs. What is known from iPhones and Macs also seems to affect another category of devices. The British company iCorrect just had to find out, according to its own statements, that the Replacing the iPad display to problems with the Apple Pencil 2. Apparently, both components are coordinated in such a way that the stylus only works correctly with screens that come directly from Apple.

After the screen swap, the repairers found that the Apple Pencil 2 was no longer working as before, as it appears to only work with the original screen’s logic board. In practice, this leads to the pen can no longer draw straight lines.

The problem concerns the current iPad Pro models, but according to user reports also the iPad mini 6, which is also compatible with the Pencil 2. In this context, iCorrect boss Panesar speaks of a “punitive measure” (source: Forbes).

The phenomenon of the so-called serialization runs through other Apple products as well, such as iPhone batteries and MacBook components. Critics like activist Louis Rossmann see it as an attempt to force customers to only seek help from Apple and authorized repairers.

Right to repair could limit Apple

A right to repair introduced at EU level could Apple throw a spanner in the works in the future and prohibit the practice of serialization. Years ago, the iPhone display replacement showed that public pressure can lead to a change of heart at Apple. Here, too, Apple first introduced a kind of copy protection against third-party spare parts, but later withdrew it.

