Technology

by admin
Stranger Things villain wants to play Scarecrow in Batman – Gamereactor

It’s unclear who the villains will be in The Batman sequel, with some hoping to see Barry Keoghan’s Joker causing chaos, while others want to see lesser-known villains take center stage as Batman’s foes .

One man who definitely knows how to play a terrifying villain is Jamie Campbell Bower, best known for his role as Stranger Things supervillain Vecna. During Comfest 2023, Geek House Show asked Bauer if he had a role in DC or Marvel that he’d be interested in, and here’s the result:

“There’s been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow lately, and that would be cool. To do that, that would be fun.

There will be two Batmen in the future, one in a dedicated Batman movie and one in the DC Universe, so several bad guys are needed. We can definitely see Ball as an excellent Scarecrow and think he’d be a perfect fit for Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman sequel, which will premiere in late 2025, but what do you think?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JvPHhih4C0/

