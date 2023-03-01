Fang Lishen breaks up for five years and welcomes new relationship

Sina Entertainment News Fang Lishen has been single for 5 years, rumor has it that he finally found a new partner and is about to leave the single! It is known that his artist Xin Huan was born with a star appearance, which can be called the “temperament version of Feng Yingying”. Although the relationship has not been officially disclosed, he has brought Xin Huan to meet friends, just as the fortune teller predicted that he will have good luck. No wonder he has recently shown coquettishness and was When asked about the relationship, he said uncharacteristically: “We will talk about it later.”

The 43-year-old Fong Lik-sun has been rumored to have sex with Feng Yingying, Chen Ying, Chen Xiaohua and other TVB high-ranking florets since he broke up with Stephy Tang. Recently, some readers broke the news that Xiaofang started to fall in love, and also provided the social account of her new love. According to the clues, the girl is called “Maple Yip”. The appearance is somewhat similar to Feng Yingying, the champion of Miss Hong Kong. She claims to be an artist on the accompanying account, and leaves a message of “free pricing”. Her online gallery is full of personalized sketches, written in Chinese, English, and Korean, and she is proficient in multiple languages. follow”.

Alex Fong’s new girlfriend It is exactly like Feng Yingying, the champion of Miss Hong Kong

In fact, there are traces of “Temperamental Feng Yingying” and Fang Lishen because the woman sold paintings, and Fang Lishen’s father opened a gallery for more than 30 years. It is worth tens of millions of yuan, and the appreciation potential is high! It is said that the two share similar interests, because of their artistic connection, and their girlfriend fully meets Fong Lik-sun’s requirements for choosing a spouse, including “communicating well, not being shameless”, so they developed rapidly and integrated into each other’s circle of friends.

Fong Lishen has not disclosed his relationship yet, but he is obviously in a good mood. After attending an event a few days ago, he kept replying to voice messages while walking to the parking lot, as if reporting his whereabouts to others. There is going out. Today (1st) the reporter asked about the relationship, he was contrary to the normal state of being excited about the scandal in the past, he did not deny it in time, and even threatened to “see and talk later” on March 5th, there is a high possibility of announcing good news.

