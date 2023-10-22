Streaming is good enough for me

I’m playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty via GeForce Now. Despite all the disadvantages, this is perfectly fine for casual gamers.

Languages:German, English

Release:10.12.2020

Plattformen:Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

A comment from Stefan Bubeck.

I was probably once a so-called hardcore gamer. Someone who imported the Sega Dreamcast from Japan in 1998 so that he didn’t have to wait a year for it to launch in Germany. Someone who bought a NeGcon from Namco (see Wikipedia) to achieve better lap times on Ridge Racer and Wipeout. Those times are long gone. Today I am clearly what I am Casual player is called: Games are still interesting and relevant – but only sometimes. The Nintendo Switch Lite has kept me entertained over the last few years, especially with retro titles. My PS4 was most recently in constant use with Horizon Zero Dawn and Yakuza Kiwami 2, and since then it has been collecting dust on a storage shelf.

Cyberpunk 2077 on 13.6 inches, lol

I don’t have newer or better hardware and I don’t want it either. If you still feel like playing a current triple-A title, there is one these days Cloud Gaming. Numerous services offer for (monthly) fees, Games als Stream to play. And that’s exactly how I do it: I play “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” on a MacBook Air M2 and via Nvidia GeForce Now.

“Requirements for streaming met”: GeForce Now checks whether the connection is good enough (Image source: GIGA)

And yes, that’s more than just questionable from a hardcore perspective: the 13.6-inch display diagonal is ridiculous high latency and regular stutters are unmistakable. I then top this off by using a PS4 controller instead of a keyboard and mouse. Oh, did I mention that I stream via WiFi and not via a network cable on the router? Really, all in all, a game like Cyberpunk 2077 – essentially a first-person shooter – should be absolutely inedible! Is he allowed like that?

Cloud gaming is better than no gaming at all

Well, that depends on your own requirements. Of course, my setup is just cannon fodder from a competitive perspective. But what interests me most is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Story and atmosphere.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty as a stream and with PS4 controller: Perfect for casual gamers (Image source: GIGA)

And once the game is running, I forget within minutes that it is technically much better. Why do I care about a PS5 with a 65-inch OLED TV or a 3,000 euro gaming computer if they aren’t there for direct comparison? Sometimes you just have to rely on it Head immersed in the game and hides the rest. That my stream comes from some server far away very high graphics settings and ray tracing is generated before it is sent to me is definitely helpful.

So I enjoy my 1-2 hours in Dogville every evening, which is surprisingly a lot of fun despite the many shortcomings. For me that’s totally okay, because in the end “content is king”. And when I’m done with the DLC, I simply log out of GeForce Now. No messing around with expensive hardware, no guilty conscience because a PS5 is sitting unused in the corner. Maybe I’ll be there again at the next opportunity, I’ll decide that spontaneously.

Share this: Facebook

X

