GOST – Dark Electronic artist signed by Metal Blade

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce the signing of dark electronic artist Gost to a worldwide deal. The first release for the label and the sixth for the band, titled Prophecy, will be released in spring 2024.

GOST tells:

Signing with Metal Blade is surreal for me personally as a lifelong metal listener and musician. If you grew up listening to metal in the 80’s and 90’s like I did, Metal Blade’s impact on metal is undeniable. There were my favourite bands and behind them was Metal Blade. Gost signing with Metal Blade feels predestined and born from Baal himself. All hail Berith and all hail Metal Blade.“

GOST exist in the dark crevice between black metal and the shadowiest end of electronic music. Since the release of the Radio Macabre EP in early 2013 and the relentless digital nightmare of their debut album Skull six months later, Texas multi-instrumentalist, producer and band leader James Lollar has become an increasingly unique force in music. Far more aggressive and dark than the synthwave with which it is often associated, Gost is a raw and unique digital nightmare that takes the listener straight into the heart of the abyss.

Further details about Prophecy, such as the first single, artwork, track listing and pre-orders, will follow in the fall.

In the meantime, catch Gost live as he joins Katatonia on their upcoming tour of America with stops in Canada, starting Thursday, November 9th in Boston, Massachusetts at The Sinclair and continuing on Saturday, December 9th in Orlando, Florida, at level 13.

GOST about the tour with KATATONIA:

„I’ve always enjoyed tours that mix genres and take chances. These types of support tours have become a sort of tradition for Gost and I look forward to hitting the road with Katatonia and bending some minds. Many thanks to the band for bringing us on for this one, should be one hell of a ride.“

DISCOGRAPHY:

Albums

Skull (July 2013)

Behemoth (April 2015)

Non Paradisi (September 2016)

No Paradise (Secret Arcana) (September 2016)

Possessor (March 2018)

Valediction (October 2019)

Rites of Love and Reverence (August 2021)

EPs

Radio Macabre (January 2013)

The Night Prowler (February 2013)

Nocturnal Shift (April 2013)

S/T (February 2014)

Band-Links:

