Risk mitigation work on slopes near Los Chorros is completed – Diario La Página
Risk mitigation work on slopes near Los Chorros is completed

The Government of President Nayib Bukele completed the reinforcement of four slopes on the Pan-American Highway, near the Los Chorros recreational park, so vehicle traffic in the area has returned to normal.

“We have completed the mitigation works on four slopes on the Pan-American Highway, Los Chorros section. With these works, we reduce the risks in this sector of the road. As of today, vehicular traffic next to the separators returns to flowing normally,” reported the Road Conservation Fund (Fovialito).

The work included profiling and placement of an electromesh, masonry, and wall covering with the concrete casting technique. Due to the work, restrictions on road traffic were maintained; a reversible lane was enabled at certain times.

These works seek to reduce the risk of landslides in the area because the humidity is vulnerable and endangers drivers. “We ask you to always travel with caution. We continue working to protect the lives of Salvadorans,” Fovial added.

The mitigation works in the Los Chorros section were carried out between kilometers 17 and 18.

Fovial is also carrying out mitigation works on a slope on the old highway to Soyapango. “We intensified the slope mitigation works on Agua Caliente Street, Soyapango. “We are waterproofing the slope to protect the lives of the Salvadoran population,” the institution highlighted.

