Last March, the Government of Cesar announced that will build a shopping center in commune five of Valledupar. The new building will be located on a property of 5,139 square meters on 6th bis street with carrera 48, on the entire corner of the La Nevada neighborhood.

The shopping center will have more than 60 locations, mainly selling articles (21). It will also have areas of restaurants (5 stores), juices (5 stores), fruits and vegetables (10 stores), meat and chicken (4 stores), clothing and accessories (7 stores) and a fishmonger area (11 stores).

Additionally, according to previous documents, a service area with space for offices was contemplated in which a notary’s office and banking correspondents would work.

With an investment of $9.370 million, the selected contractor will be required to build the two-story shopping center in 10 months. Elevators are not included in the works to be built.

The work seeks reduce a clear problem of the economy of Valledupar: labor informality. According to the latest Dane report, 65% of the city’s workers are employed in the informal sector, mostly, without decent working conditions. Such informality also prevents them from being competitive.

HISTORY OF CC IN VALLEDUPAR

The first shopping center to open its doors in Valledupar was the Guatapuri Plaza Comerciahe. The center opened in 2008 has 202 commercial premises, 35 food and beverage establishments, a hotel and 3 anchor stores.

Then, in 2013, Mayales Plaza Comercial was inaugurated, in commune 2. This shopping center has 4 chain stores, 273 commercial premises and 2 food and beverage plazas. On the other hand, in 2016 they inaugurated the Unicentro shopping center, together with an apartment building, in commune 6 of Valledupar, “with which they sought to satisfy the needs of a public of stratum 5 and 6.”

Finally, there is the mega mall shopping mall, located in the Las Flores neighborhood, which has 145 commercial premises. However, the new shopping center will face a reality that the Government of Cesar recognizes: some establishments have closed their doors, alleging various reasons, including low sales.

