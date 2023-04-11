In this spring 2023 Salomon has launched 7 models of shoes for everyday road running, from soft ones for beginners to comfortable ones for training over long distances up to those for lovers of speed over any distance.

The new Aero line brings lightness, comfort and technology for everyday road running. The performance of the 100% recyclable INDEX.02 running shoe has been improved to be even lighter and more comfortable.

Salomon has launched 6 models of road running shoes for every day

In recent years, Salomon has established itself as a protagonist in the road running footwear market, combining the biomechanical research of road runners with the knowledge acquired over decades of leadership in the sport of trail running. The result of this work is a new line of road running shoes for the Spring/Summer 2023 collection that offers running shoes adapted to the needs of every runner. That means the lineup ranges from faster road running shoes to ultra-comfortable long-distance ones.

Aero line for everyday running

Furthermore, in the SS23 season, Salomon presents the new Aero line of road running shoes for every day. The Aero Road running shoe models are based on proven Salomon technologies, such as Energy Foam for cushioning and energy return, rocker geometry called Reverse Camber for a quick transition with each stride, and incorporate several new ones. Depending on your breathability needs, the Aero models feature 3D mesh, single-layer or engineered structures. The collection includes versatile shoes for all levels, from beginners to the most committed runners.

Aero Glide

Based on the success of the Salomon Glide Max shoe, the Aero Glide offers maximum cushioning to rack up the miles. The midsole is equipped with Salomon’s Energy Foam technology, which combines EVA and Olefin, absorbs shocks and vibrations and creates super soft cushioning, while ensuring excellent rebound and energy return. The result is absolute comfort even after hundreds of kilometres. The proven R.Camber rocker geometry creates a quick transition every time you hit the ground and allows you to move forward. The upper of the shoe, made with 32% recycled materials (by weight), keeps feet dry thanks to a lighter 3D open mesh. The padded tongue and collar offer an easy entry and maximum comfort during the run. At just 264 grams, the Aero Glide is the ideal shoe for everyday runs.

Aero Volt

Do you want to go beyond your daily route? The Aero Volt is the lightest, fastest and boldest choice in the new Aero series. It boasts the same outsole as the Aero Blaze, with Salomon’s Energy Foam technology for plush cushioning and dynamic rebound. The upper uses carefully selected materials and a single knit construction that differs from the Aero Blaze to optimize airflow, so your feet stay dry and don’t overheat on hot summer runs. In terms of fit, the shoe offers comfort from the moment you put it on until the end of the run, thanks to refined fabrics and a structure of the upper that adheres to the foot. Weighing just 216 grams, the Aero Volt is the lightest in the collection and features a more aggressive look for fearless runners.

Aero Blaze

For runners looking for the ideal balance between lightness and maximum cushioning, the Aero Blaze is the ideal shoe for any run. Like the other shoes in Salomon’s Aero line, the Aero Blaze also features super-soft Energy Foam, which offers optimal comfort and dynamic rebound in the lower part. Weighing 234 grams, the Aero Blaze have an upper designed to ensure comfort and breathability in any situation. It also uses 25% recycled materials (by weight); 56% in the upper alone. The Engineered Mesh structure varies the texture to offer greater flexibility and breathability. Soft, cushioned materials on the tongue and foot-hugging upper construction ensure comfort that will last from the first stride to the last on everyday runs.

S/LAB Phantasm CF

For speed lovers, Salomon has created the S/LAB Phantasm CF, super light and fastused by athletes such as Filimon Abraham, able to run 10km in under 28 minutes, and Noah Droddy, who completed the Marathon Project in Chandler, Arizona, in 2:09:09.

Predict SOC 2

Runners who are looking for a comfortable and safe training shoe can rely on the Predict SOC 2, a product that in 2022 received numerous awards from the running sector media. Also in 2022, Salomon introduced the Glide Max, the company’s first road running shoe that combines a high stack height with the right combination of cushioning and bounce for everyday runs

Index.02

Salomon is also improving its environmental impact by using recycled materials. This commitment was particularly evident in the making of the first recyclable running shoe, the Index.01. The Index.02, presented in 2023, is an updated and improved version with a 100% recyclable design. The construction of the shoe allows it to be disassembled at the end of its life cycle and sent back to the company to be recycled into a new product, thus reducing the impact of the shoes thanks to the circular process at the end of their use. For Spring/Summer 2023 the performance of the Index.02 has been significantly improved.

To find out everything about the Salomon Index.02, read our in-depth analysis.

Advertising