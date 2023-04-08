Status: 08.04.2023 4:55 p.m

Borussia Dortmund II remained unbeaten in the fourth game in a row in the 3rd division and celebrated a clear away win at MSV Duisburg. Almost everything went well at BVB, especially in the second half.

BVB won 5-0 (1-0) on Easter Saturday. In the past four games, Borussia have now scored a whopping ten points and moved further away from the relegation zone. The advantage over the first non-relegation zone is now five points. MSV, on the other hand, failed to move further away from the relegation zone. Due Duisburger have been waiting for a win for five games now and are only two points ahead of Borussia and seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

31st matchday

arrow right

Antonios Papadopoulos (24th), Justin Njinmah (57th), Michael Eberwein (66th), an own goal by Marvin Senger (70th) and Franz Pfanne (74th) ensured the clear BVB victory.

Papadopoulos hits a set piece

BVB II had the first chance of the game after just 20 seconds. Ole Pohlmann’s shot was deflected and just missed the goal. After that the game was balanced. Both teams played forward without posing any serious problems for either goalkeeper.

It was almost logical to set a standard that gave BVB the lead after 25 minutes. Pohlmann crossed from the left half-field to the six-yard box, Papadopoulos was the first to get the ball and scored with a header to make it 1-0.

The MSV was now required – but did not deliver. Although the home side tried to play forward, they did not bring any dangerous shots to Marcel Lotka’s goal. The MSV fans accompanied their team into the dressing room with whistles.

Lotka saves against Hettwer

After the change of sides, the game picked up speed – mainly because the MSV increased the intensity. In the 51st minute it was almost 1-1, but Lotka saved against Julian Hettwer, who was free. Lotka was there again five minutes later, this time against a long-range shot by Moritz Stoppelkamp.

BVB II only came dangerously in front of the Duisburg goal again in the 57th minute – and promptly increased it to 2-0. Njinmah dribbled the ball towards the penalty area, but was not consistently interrupted and hit the left corner with a well-placed low shot.

MSV should have come back just two minutes later. Sebastian Mai headed the ball towards the goal from a corner, where Benjamin Girth was free a meter from the goal line. But instead of directing the ball into the goal, he shot the ball over the box in the style of a central defender (59th).

Three BVB goals in ten minutes

Instead, the decision was made seven minutes later. Papadpopoulos extended a cross into the six-yard box to Eberwein, who headed into the far post (66′). And things got even worse for Duisburg: Marvin Senger unluckily deflected a corner kick into his own goal with his chest (70′).

Nothing came from MSV in the meantime. At BVB, on the other hand, almost everything went well. In the 75th minute, Pfanne took aim from a distance, his shot was deflected and was unstoppable for MSV goalkeeper Vincent Müller – 0:5.

BVB II can take the next step towards staying up in the league on the coming matchday. On Saturday (2 p.m.) the BVB reserve will welcome bottom-placed SV Meppen. The MSV Duisburg is visiting Viktoria Köln on Monday (April 17, 2023, 7 p.m.).