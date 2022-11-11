Home Technology “Street Fighter 6” Introduces AI Assist Function
"Street Fighter 6" Introduces AI Assist Function

“Street Fighter 6” Introduces AI Assist Function

In fighting games, players not only need to understand each character’s tricks and attack judgments, but also pay attention to the use of consecutive skills and tactics, so fighting games have become a very popular item in e-sports competitions. However, according to Capcom’s newly disclosed information, “Street Fighter 6” currently under development will introduce AI-assisted functions, and players can perform various moves and even different punch and foot combos even by pressing a button.

In the video uploaded by Game Informer, you can see “Street Fighter 6” producer Matsumoto Shuhei and director Nakayama Takayuki demonstrating this AI-assisted function called Dynamic Controls (Dynamic Controls). Putting the handle on the table, using only one finger to keep hitting, even without the arrow keys, Luke can perform various actions, and it is easier to defeat Ryu, who is operated by Takayuki Nakayama.

Dynamic control, according to the distance and action between the player character and the opponent, to change the button to execute the action, even if it is also a punch, but when the distance is far, it may be changed to kick, or even perform nirvana and other Combination skills. For veteran players, of course, they will criticize the new system for completely destroying the balance of the game, but for ordinary people, it is not impossible to enjoy the taste of victory with the help of AI.

