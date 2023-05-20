Home » Street legal e-scooters: These models are allowed
Technology

Street legal e-scooters: These models are allowed

Street legal e-scooters: These models are allowed

PR/Business Insider

E-scooters still dominate the cityscape in many places.

In addition to models to borrow, the vehicles can also be purchased. However, only certain models are allowed on public roads.

An example of an e-scooter that is street legal is the SoFlow E-Scooter S01, which is available on Ebay for 269.00 euros.*

In cities, e-scooters have been part of the cityscape for several years now. Electric scooters have triggered a new boom in everyday mobility. And that is understandable: Because the vehicles are ideal for the last mile. For example, the journey from public transport to home or to the office can be covered faster and more comfortably than on foot. In addition to rental providers such as Lime, Bird and Tier, where you can rent scooters and ride them publicly, there are now more and more Street legal e-scooterthat you can buy.

Street-legal e-scooters: what does that mean?

Electric scooters have been allowed on German roads since 2019. This is made possible by the Small Electric Vehicles Ordinance (eKFV) – a decision by the Federal Ministry of Transport. This is linked to the following guidelines:

  • Top speed of 20 kilometers per hour
  • Minimum driver age: 14 years
  • compulsory insurance
  • No driver’s license required
  • No helmet obligation

This means that e-scooters can legally participate in road traffic. However, that does not mean that every model is officially street legal. Liability insurance is a requirement. And these only get models with a general operating permit (ABE), which is issued by the Federal Motor Transport Authority. Older models are therefore often not allowed to be driven on the road.

The best street legal e-scooters

This means that many models could be bought for a long time, but only driven on private property and paths. As soon as you move on public property with a non-approved model, it is illegal. In the meantime, however, the manufacturers have adapted their range and there are various street-legal e-scooters. We have selected the best for you below.

SoFlow E-Scooter S01

The SoFlow S01 is a foldable e-scooter with German road approval and a range of up to twelve kilometers. So you can easily get from A to B for several days.

  • 300-Watt-Nabenmotor
  • Lithium-ion battery with 36 volts and four ampere hours
  • Range: up to twelve kilometers
  • Battery charging time: around five hours
  • Maximum load: 100 kilograms

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

The electric scooter from Xiaomi also comes with a throttled maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. The range of up to 30 kilometers is significantly longer than that of the Soflow model, which also explains the higher price.

  • Maximum power: 300 watts
  • Battery capacity: 7,650 mAh
  • Range: up to 30 kilometers
  • Charging time: 2.5 hours
  • Maximum load: 100 kilograms

Premium-Modell: Niu KQi3 Max

The foldable e-scooter from Niu has even more range – up to 65 kilometers can be covered with it. He should also be able to overcome inclines of up to 25 percent. The premium model is currently available at a discount on Amazon.

  • Rated power 450 watts
  • Self-repairing tires (seal automatically)
  • Range: up to 65 kilometers
  • Charging time: eight hours
  • Maximum load: 120 kilograms
Street legal e-scooter: Ninebot F40D II by Segway

The F40D II from Ninebot by Segway is also street legal. It also manages gradients of up to 20 percent and is equipped with a Smart Battery Management System that ensures that no electricity is wasted.

  • Range up to 40 kilometers
  • Tires with gel inner coating for reduced risk of punctures
  • Power: 350 watts
  • Charging time: up to 6.5 hours
  • Maximum load: 120 kilograms

Price tip: Grundig ERG02 EKFV

Last but not least, an inexpensive e-scooter from Grundig: This does not manage quite as much incline as the premium models, but still offers solid technology. The battery is also recharged within three hours.

  • Maximum range of 13 kilometers
  • Power: 350 watts
  • LED lighting equipment
  • Maximum load: 100 kilograms
  • Foldable

