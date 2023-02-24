The award-winning comedy series Inheritance will wrap up with its upcoming fourth season, according to series creator Jesse Armstrong.

Inheritance focuses on the Roy family, a parody of an American dynasty that got rich by owning a media conglomerate. The Roy family patriarch has been experimenting with his place for the past three seasons, but now it looks like it may all be coming to an end.

In a discussion with The New Yorker, Armstrong revealed that the show will end with an upcoming fourth season and the reasons behind his decision.“I feel a responsibility to the audience,”Armstrong said.“I personally don’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. It’s over. I don’t like being like this on the show. I guess I want to know it’s about to end。 “I never thought this would go on forever,”he continued.“The ending is always on the back of my mind. Since season 2, I’ve been thinking: Is it next, orThe one after that, or the one after that? “

’ Before we started writing season 4, around November, December 2021, I got together with a couple of my writing buddies and I kind of said, ‘Look, I think maybe that’s how it should be. But what do you think? We played out various scenarios: We could do a few short seasons, or we could do two more seasons. Or we could go on for a long time and turn the show into something quite different, a more grumpy, free-spirited fun show where there are good weeks and bad weeks. Or we can do something more muscular and complete and go out and get a little stronger. This is definitely my preference.

How do you feel about the ending of Inheritance? Is now a good time to pull back the curtain on the Roy family?