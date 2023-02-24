Giacomo Lev Mannheimer is the head of TikTok’s institutional relations for Southern Europe. The decision of the European Commission to ban the social network on the smartphones of employees in Brussels, he says, he learned from the newspapers: “They took us by surprise. Nobody warned us. We have had no communications or confrontations. Now for the social network owned by the Chinese Bytedance a new western front suddenly opens after the one opened by the United States. The fear is that the Chinese government may access the personal data of European and American citizens. But the manager specifies: “Nobody in Beijing has ever asked us for data”.

Nobody warned you. But what are you accused of?

“We do not know. We weren’t told anything after the decision either. At the moment we are not aware of the reasons behind the suspension decided for Brussels employees. And if we don’t know that, we can’t even know how to fix it.”

The theme, it is reasonable to think, is that of data. The fear is that Beijing could access the data of Europeans through your servers.

“I don’t know but we can assume it. But if this is the case, it is the result of a prejudice against us ”.

Why are you owned by a Chinese holding company?

“Geographical bias. So far we have always been transparent and collaborative. We’ve clarified everything every time we’ve been asked: what data do we use, where does it go. And no one has talked to us lately about suspensions or decisions looming over us. Also because only in January the CEO of TikTok (Shou Zi Chew, ed), met the European leaders in Brussels. And in any case, I would like to clarify one thing.

“TikTok is a global company. Our platform is not in China. Our data is not in China. Our investors are American institutional funds. We have Chinese origins, of course, but this decision does nothing but place us unnecessarily in the cauldron of geopolitics. But this is not terrain in which we feel comfortable. We are an entertainment platform. And we respect the rules.”

Does any data of European citizens go to China?

“The data is not physically located in China. The datacenters are in the US and a backup one in Singapore. And by the end of the year we will open a data center in Europe”.

And no one in China can access the data of Europeans?

“Only a small number of employees in China have access to data from Europeans.”

To do what?

“We are a global entertainment platform. Content produced in one country can be enjoyed all over the world. For the same reason, the management of the platform requires access to data outside the EU when necessary for security and stability reasons. Who can access this data in China is a limited number of people.”.

Has the Chinese government ever asked you for data?

“The Chinese government has never asked us for data and in any case we would not give it to them”.

Could this Commission decision affect your business in Europe?

“No, no consequences. We will continue to do what we have been doing. In Europe we have 150 million users. And they are the top priority for us.”

Will you have a meeting with the European institutions in the next few days?

“We have it immediately. We want to clarify their requests. I repeat, at the moment we know nothing ”.

