Technology Center / Reported by Peng Qiyun

▲AnTuTu’s official website announced the top 10 iOS devices in December 2022. (Picture / flip from the official website of AnTuTu)

AnTuTu is a Chinese benchmarking software, which is usually used to test mobile phones. Recently, the official website of AnTuTu announced the “December 2022 iOS Device Review List”, which has not changed much from the rankings in previous months. However, several well-received models experienced a slight decline. According to the rankings, the iPhone SE, known as the “magic machine of a generation”, ranks first, and the iPhone 6s also ranks third. The most surprising thing is that the latest iPhone 14 series is not on the list.

▲The first-generation iPhone SE ranked first. (Picture/data photo)

The sources of information collected by AnTuTu are limited to the Chinese market. According to the data statistics in December, the champion is the iPhone SE with a favorable rating of 97.96%; the second is the iPhone Air 4 with a favorable rating of 97.62%; the third is the iPhone 6s Plus , with a favorable rating of 97.15%; the fourth is iPhone 6s, with a favorable rating of 96.76%; the fifth is the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2, with a favorable rating of 96.75%; the sixth is iPhone 12 mini, with a favorable rating of 96.27%; iPhone 7, with a favorable rating of 95.87%; the eighth place was the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 4, with a favorable score of 95.45%; the ninth place was the iPhone SE 2, with a favorable score of 95.16; the tenth place was the 11-inch iPad Pro 4, with a favorable score of 94.71%.

AnTuTu’s analysis results show that the first-generation iPhone SE once again proved that the market gave it excellent feedback when it was born. At that time, consumers thought that the flagship iPhone was too expensive. Many mobile phone manufacturers may have thought about using the first-generation iPhone SE but dared not. The method of doing it once again proved the influence of Apple mobile phones on the market at that time.

AnTuTu believes that the current iPhone12 mini, iPhone13 mini, and even the two new generations of the iPhone SE have failed to reproduce the glory of Apple back then. This is not only because the times have changed, but the market structure has changed. Image, performance or texture.

AnTuTu compared the previous praise list and found that the changes in the entire iOS praise list are actually very small, and the models are almost all old models that have been on the market for a while. The 4 models of the latest iPhone 14 are as follows: iPhone 14 Pro ranks 32nd with 85.61% praise; iPhone 14 Pro Max ranks 33rd with 83.21% praise; iPhone 14 ranks 78.97% , while the favorable rating of iPhone 14 Plus is only 73.62%.