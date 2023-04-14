Home Technology Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed until February 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed until February 2024

by admin
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Over a month ago, you and others reported that Suicide Squad: Killing JusticeThe Alliance will be delayed, but Warner Bros. declined to comment on the matter. This may convince many of you that we are wrong. Unfortunately, this is not the case. In fact, it’s worse than anything I’ve heard before Starfield was pushed back to September.

Rocksteady confirmedSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to February 2. The developers say they’re doing this to round out the experience, which is basically their confirmation that it doesn’t mean the live-service element of the game will be removed or anything like that.

So why the delay? My sources claim that Warner Bros. can’t find a good date this fall because the publisher doesn’t want to deal with Star Wars, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 12 (another WB game), this year’s Call of Duty and some yet-to-be-announced Date the secret game competition.

