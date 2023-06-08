Summer Game Fest 2023: here are all the announcements …

In this 2023 without E3, the main gaming announcements of the summer arrive in Summer Game Fest, which has just finished. Let’s find out all the games announced, including surprises, new trailers and eagerly awaited titles.

Here are all the announcements that occurred during the Summer Game Fest 2023

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The event opened with the gameplay trailer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the new game of a timeless franchise. With a mix of parkour, fighting and puzzles, this new chapter will arrive on February 18, 2024 per Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC.

Mortal Kombat 1

Also unveiled the first gameplay trailer of Mortal Kombat 1, the chapter that marks the return to the origins of the famous fighting game series that has conquered over 80 million fans in more than three decades. The game, made by NetherRealm Studioswill feature a completely revamped Mortal Kombat universe, offering fans a surprising, never-before-seen insight into the saga’s most beloved characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 will hit the market on September 19, 2023per le console PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, e per i PC

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

The real gem of the Summer Game Fest 2023, in fact held last, is the gameplay and the vast world of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the highly anticipated new story of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake. It will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 in early 2024.

Path of Exile 2

It’s been 10 years since the release of the first Path of Exile on PC. The wait for a sequel is over: Chapter 2 will arrive on July 28, 2023.

Exoprimal x Street Fighter

Among the announcements of the Summer Game Fest 2023 also the new trailer of Exoprimal, with a special collaboration with Street Fighter. All in the Capcom house. It is an action multiplayer game in which the player has to fight against huge hordes of dinosaurs and genetically modified prehistoric creatures.

Exoprimal will arrive on July 14, 2023 su Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e PC. Dal day one anche su Xbox Game Pass.

Crossfire Sierra Squad

Nothing new under the sun, but the Summer Game Fest is also a reminder event.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose are back. Or rather they are about to return: the appointment is for this autumn on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Onkai Star Rail

What would a steampunk-style Genshin Impact look like? We’ll find out later this year, with the release of Onkai Star Railin esclusiva PlayStation 5.

Lies of P

“A mysterious voice is calling, will you be able to answer its call for help?”. Thus NEOWIZ presents us the new demo of Lies of P, already available for download. The full game will arrive on September 19, 2023 su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

Sand Land

Directly from the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, comes a new game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play that we actually already knew existed. But as mentioned this Summer Game Fest 2023 is also this. The game is presented as an MMORPG playable in PvP and PvE.

Warhaven

WarHaven is a third-person, 16v16 action game in a medieval-fantasy setting. It will arrive in Steam Early Access in the fall of 2023, but the demo will be available as part of the Steam Next Fest starting June 19, 2023.

Party Animals

After much anticipation, Party Animals will arrive on September 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Crash Bandicoot Team Rumble

Yep, Crash is back in a brand new 4v4 multiplayer challenge. It will arrive on June 20, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Warhammer Space Marine II: The new co-op campaign

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, in collaboration with Games Workshop, bring us the co-op mode of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Yes, Your Grace Snowfall

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, arriving in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will allow us to team up with up to four players in an intense first person shooter and fight against huge hordes of mutated monstrosities. It looks funny.

Baldur’s Gate 3: new trailer

Palworld

Palworld is an open world shooter with very clear cultural references. It will be available in Early Access from January 2024.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an action RPG in which supernatural horrors are hunted and fought in the hope (only that) of changing a tragic fate. Coming later this year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Narrated by acclaimed actor John Rhys-Davies, the first gameplay trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria features never-before-seen footage from the PC version of the game. It will arrive this fall for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Alan Wake 2: gameplay reveal

Creepy in the right place. And then what’s the gameplay without a deer trying to take you out?

FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS

Second FF of the evening, this time for mobile. Pre-registration open from today!

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased It’s Name

Yakuza vibes from start to finish trailer. Coming in 2023

Spider-Man 2 release date announced

Hands down one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Now we finally have a date: October 20, 2023in esclusiva PlayStation 5.

Under the Waves

An underwater adventure, in the depths of the ocean, out August 29, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Faefarm: Available for pre-order

The new Faefarm trailer reveals the possibility of pre-ordering the game, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC starting from September 8, 2023.

King Arthur for mobile: here is the new story trailer

Stellar Link

Among the announcements of the new games we point out Stellaris Nexus, a multiplayer that allows you to challenge up to 5 players online at quadruple speed (or so the trailer promises).

Light trap

Ready to fight hordes of monsters to save Antala? It is a Hack ‘n’ Slash game with tactical elements developed by Sand Door Studio and published by Spotlight by Quantic Dream. It will arrive later this year for PC.