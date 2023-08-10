WhatsApp is testing voice chat for groups of up to 32 people

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 08 2023 1:18pm

The popular messenger WhatsApp regularly makes minor updates that bring new features. Now WhatsApp brings a new feature that is particularly beneficial for groups.

WhatsApp is currently working on many different new features for its messenger. One of them is now in beta and that’s voice chats for WhatsApp groups – not to be confused with group calls! TECHBOOK explains what it’s all about and how the feature works.

WhatsApp brings voice chat for groups

If you look at the current beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you will quickly discover a major new function there. As the always well-informed source WABetaInfo reports, version 2.23.16.19 includes a new group feature, namely voice chats. Up to 32 people or WhatsApp accounts can participate in these chats.

The practical thing: All group members are no longer called separately. Instead, members get a notification when the voice chat starts and can then join the conversation. This is also the main difference between the already existing regular group calls. So it’s not a call in that sense, it’s a choice chat room that members can join at will and then offers more options in the user interface, comparable to voice channels on Discord or similar programs. Like normal WhatsApp calls, the voice chats are end-to-end encrypted.

One advantage of WhatsApp telephony in general is that calls are made via the Internet connection. The quality is sometimes better than over the regular mobile network. However, this only applies if the connection is good enough. The feature is currently only available to beta testers on Android. You can find detailed instructions on how to become a beta tester and what you need to consider when doing so in the linked article.

How to use voice chat in WhatsApp groups

Anyone who has the voice chat function on WhatsApp can start such a chat via their groups at any time. A voice wave symbol then appears at the top of the display bar, in which the name of the group can also be seen, similar to playing a voice message. A tap starts the voice chat for all group members, who then receive a corresponding push notification.

In the group itself, a note can also be seen at the top under the display bar that a corresponding voice chat has been started. You can also see how many people have already joined the chat and join the conversation with one click. If nobody in the group is using the WhatsApp voice chat, it will be automatically closed again after 60 minutes.

