Vicente Fernández’s Musical Legacy Continues: His Unreleased Recordings Featured in New Album Series

Sony Music Mexico is gearing up for the release of a new album featuring the musical legacy of Vicente Fernández. The album, titled “Vicente Fernández Sings to the Great Composers,” is set to be released on Thursday, August 10. The album will contain 20 songs by renowned Mexican composers of the 20th century, with ten of them being classics recorded by Fernández for the first time. These classics include “La media vuelta,” “Tú, only tú,” and “A la orilla de un palmar.”

One particularly special gem on the album is the song “Amor de los dos” by Gilberto Parra. This song was originally recorded by Fernández in 1975 for a triple vinyl album that was discontinued and never re-released. However, it has now been salvaged and will appear on this new album.

Vicente Fernández, also known as the Charro de Huentitán, was one of the greatest exponents of ranchera music. He passed away on December 12, 2021, at the age of 81. Throughout his more than 50-year career, Fernández recorded over 100 albums and achieved numerous successes on Billboard’s charts. On the Top Latin Albums chart, he had 40 entries, 26 of which reached the top 10, and six reached number one. On the Hot Latin Songs chart, he had 65 entries, including 20 top 10 hits and one number one hit with “El ultimo beso” in 2009. Fernández holds several records for a regional Mexican solo artist, including the most hits on Hot Latin Songs, the most entries on Regional Mexican Albums, and the most number ones on that same list.

Prior to his death, Fernández had expressed his desire to release his extensive collection of recorded songs. Now, Sony Music Mexico is fulfilling that wish by bringing his unpublished songs to the public through this new album. The complete tracklist for “Vicente Fernández Sings to the Great Composers” has been revealed, featuring songs by renowned composers such as José Alfredo Jiménez, Juan Gabriel, and Agustín Lara.

Fans of Vicente Fernández and ranchera music can look forward to the release of this album, which will further expand the musical legacy of the beloved artist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

