COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and Nike’s Air Max 97 joint series has ushered in official pictures and information on the shelves. Taking advantage of the upcoming release, well-known sneaker photographer Tyler Mansour has released the latest “Black” color matching he shot. Appreciate the pictures. Compared with the official black and white filter catalogue, this picture shows the details of the sneaker itself more clearly. From it, you can see that the whole shoe is made of washed and mottled distressed elements to create the upper, with white trim for contrast. Extending down is a black midsole and a transparent Air cushion, while the logo of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS is as low-key as ever, only printed on the insole, and the overall rich and high-quality texture is quite worth starting.

The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Max 97 joint series is expected to be released at the global Dover Street Market on September 22, priced at $350. Interested readers must pay attention.

